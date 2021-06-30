Former Tribal Council member pleads guilty to wire fraud

Jun. 30—A former member of the Tribal Council for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians pled guilty to federal wire fraud on Tuesday.

In February 2019, a federal grand jury indicted Roderick Bell of Philadelphia, charging him with one count of theft and one count of wire fraud for defrauding the Choctaw Tribal government, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Mississippi.

The office said that between April and October of 2017, Bell forged hotel bills and receipts and submitted those documents to the Tribal government in claims for reimbursement for business travel.

Judge Carlton W. Reeves will sentence Bell, who is 42, on October 6, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He faces a potential maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Theodore Cooperstein and Kevin Payne.