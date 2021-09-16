Former Trimble Tech teacher sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault of a student

A former Trimble Tech High School teacher was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a student.

Albert Robles, 39, of Crowley, had pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of sexual assault of a child under 17 and indecency with a child under 17.

On Wednesday, a Tarrant County jury heard testimony in his punishment hearing and sentenced him to 15 years on the sexual assault and five years for indecency. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Assistant Tarrant County Criminal District Attorneys Julie Lugo and Matthew Jackson told the jury how Robles groomed a 15-year-old sophomore student and eventually sexually assaulted her in 2019.

Robles was arrested in October 2019, and he attempted suicide with a handgun on Oct. 11, 2019, according to KTVT-TV. He was later admitted to a hospital for mental evaluation.

The student, who is now 17, told the jury about her life — her mother had died and she lived with her abusive father. She confided in Robles about her unhappy home life and, at times, spent the entire school day in his classroom.

Ultimately, Robles sexually assaulted the student at his home.

Lugo told the jury that Robles is calculating and manipulative. “This is a man who knows what he’s doing,” Lugo told the jury.

Charges of possession of child pornography and online solicitation of a minor were dismissed against Robles in the case, according to Tarrant County court records.

Robles had been a teacher in the Trimble Tech animation design program, and he had been the sponsor of the Trimble Tech Gamer X organization, according to the Fort Worth school district.