Former Trinity Catholic School teacher indicted on child pornography charges

A federal grand jury has indicted Mark Clow, a former Trinity Catholic School teacher, on charges of possession of child pornography Wednesday.

The indictment, announced by Jason R. Coody, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, arrived during Clow's first appearance in federal court.

A request for comment has been sent to the private attorney representing Clow, John Leace.

Clow, 54, was initially arrested in September following a more than two-month investigation by the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation was kicked off by a tipster who reported "an online user had uploaded three files containing child sexual abuse material," according to court records.

Investigators soon found 18 files of "child erotica" and six files of "age difficult" material, meaning the subjects looked young, but it was hard to determine their ages, an arrest affidavit read.

After linking the files to Clow, deputies executed a search warrant on his house that was followed by an interview with the former teacher.

"Clow admitted to both possessing and transmitting child pornography through an online chat application," court records stated, before adding that Clow’s laptop "corroborated his confession."

Within a week of his arrest, administrators at Trinity Catholic School fired Clow after briefly placing him on administrative leave.

In an email to students, staff and faculty, school administrators said Clow did not use school technology and was never alone with students.

