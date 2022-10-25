Former Trinity Catholic School teacher gets 5 years in prison for federal child porn charges

A former teacher at Trinity Catholic School was sentenced to five years in federal prison for receiving child pornography.

Mark Clow, 54, will follow his sentence with five years of supervised release, according to the announcement by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Clow distributed, received and possessed child pornography from June 2017 to September 2021, when he was arrested. The pornographic material involved a child under the age of 12, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Florida.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations began searching into Clow's internet activities last summer after getting a tip that he uploaded child sexual abuse material online, according to court records.

Other LCSO news: Leon County Sheriff’s Office opens investigation after second inmate death in October

More crime news: TPD: 2 men arrested after allegedly robbing, shooting man for marijuana, gaming console

Following his arrest, he admitted to the charges.

Clow was also fired within a week of his September 2021 arrest. Trinity Catholic School officials soon released a statement saying Clow didn't use the school's computers and was never alone with students.

In April, he entered he pleaded guilty to the charges.

“This sentencing reflects the dedication of prosecutors and our law enforcement agencies to vigorously pursue justice in these cases,” said Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil.

“The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is committed to working with our partners to ensure anyone who is sexually abuses children and/or produces, obtains or shares images of such abuse faces justice.”

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Former Tallahassee teacher sentenced for federal child porn charges