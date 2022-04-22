Former Trinity Catholic School teacher pleads guilty in child pornography case

The U.S. Courthouse in downtown Tallahassee Monday, July 26, 2021.

A former teacher at Trinity Catholic School pleaded guilty Friday to federal child pornography charges.

Mark Clow, 54, entered the plea during an appearance before Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker at the federal courthouse in Tallahassee.

Clow distributed, received and possessed child pornography from June 2017 to September 2021, when he was arrested. The pornographic material involved a child under the age of 12, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Florida.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations began investigating Clow last summer after getting a tip that he uploaded child sexual abuse material online. He later admitted to the charges, according to court records.

Clow was fired within a week of his arrest in September. School officials said after his indictment in February that he didn't use the school's computers and was never alone with students.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and could serve as many as 20 years, the government said.

