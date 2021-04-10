Former trooper sentenced in federal court for stalking

Amanda Christman, Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 10—A former local police officer was sentenced to 30 months in prison in a federal stalking case.

Gregory Rossi, 49, Hazleton, was sentenced on April 8 by U.S. District court Judge Robert D. Mariani who ordered him to three years supervised released after the jail term is fulfilled, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Rossi served with Hazleton police in the 1990s and as a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

Mariani also ordered the forfeiture of dozens of firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition found in Rossi's possession at the time of his arrest.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, said on Dec. 16, 2019, Rossi entered a guilty plea to stalking a woman from Aug. 1, 2018 through Aug. 27, 2019 while a protection from abuse order was in place.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Hazleton police and Sugarloaf Twp. police. Assistant United States Attorney Jenny P. Roberts prosecuted.

Rossi was originally charged by Sugarloaf Twp. and Hazleton police in August 2019, with a third degree felony for stalking his ex-girlfriend. Arrest papers allege he sent her numerous emails, phone calls and text messages for more than a year.

Their investigation began after police said they learned he was stalking the woman and her new boyfriend and after Hazleton officers found tracking devices on the victims' vehicles.

Hazleton police linked the tracking devices to Rossi and a search warrant was served at his home by local officers and the FBI the day of his arrest.

The local case was withdrawn once Rossi was indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 3, 2019.

Contact the writer: achrist man@standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3584

