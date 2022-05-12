Former troopers charged in Black motorist beating
State prosecutors have charged three former Louisiana State Police troopers accused of beating a Black motorist. (May 12)
State prosecutors have charged three former Louisiana State Police troopers accused of beating a Black motorist. (May 12)
New Jersey's Supreme Court has granted parole to a man convicted in the 1973 murder of a state trooper.
Public comments made by Hampton’s police chief during the search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby did not put the boy’s family in danger and will not be retracted, the city said in a letter released this week. On April 29, the lawyer representing Codi’s father, Cory Jamar Bigsby, in a pending child neglect case accused Police Chief Mark Talbot of scapegoating the family and demanded he retract and ...
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark's public prosecutor is set to formally charge former defence minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen with leaking highly classified state secrets, the justice ministry said in a statement on Thursday. Frederiksen, who served as defence minister between 2016 and 2019, said in January he had been preliminarily charged with violating a section of the penal code, which includes treason for leaking state secrets. Parliament will now have to discuss whether to remove Frederiksen's parliamentary immunity, a protection against legal prosecution granted to Danish lawmakers.
The Cannes Film Festival has added another film to its official selection: the documentary Mariupolis 2, from director Mantas Kvedaravicius, who was killed in Ukraine in early April while working on the movie. The film is a follow-up to Kvedaravicius’ 2016 doc Mariupolis, which followed the lives of everyday citizens in Mariupol as the threat of […]
The Steelers are trimming up the roster ahead of minicamp.
A New Hanover County judge has upheld the 2020 firing of a Wilmington police officer for making racially-charged remarks.
A former respiratory therapist in Missouri was charged in connection with the death of a patient, authorities said.
We asked our audience: What is your least favorite part of SEO? Link building was named most often, with Google a close number two. The post Link building: the least favorite part of SEO appeared first on Search Engine Land.
Kent County prosecuting attorney Christopher Becker, must decide whether the officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya will face criminal charges, reported NPR. The official and independent autopsies on Lyoya’s death confirmed he died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head. Advocates and Lyoya’s family demand justice for they call an execution.
* Face masks will not have to be worn in airports and on flights in Europe from May 16, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday. * A shortage of dye for medical scans produced by General Electric's healthcare unit in China is affecting regions beyond the United States with a German hospital warned of a supply squeeze. * NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a spokesperson for the alliance said.
Jason Roberts is the owner of JTR Leadership Training and, according to his website, is a John Maxwell Certified Coach, Teacher, and Speaker, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says.
A Dayton man is accused of possession of child pornography after police said he was caught printing out the explicit images at an Oakwood library last week.
Plus Olivia Rodrigo's Nashville debut and our picks for Bonnaroo's early performances.
Schedule release day has finally arrived.
The Biden administration has drafted an executive order that would give the Department of Justice vast powers to stop foreign adversaries like China accessing Americans' personal data, according to a person familiar with the matter and excerpts seen by Reuters. The proposal, which is being reviewed by government agencies, would also direct the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to prevent federal funding from supporting the transfer of U.S. health data to foreign adversaries, according to the excerpts. The draft order reflects an effort by the administration to respond more aggressively to national security threats allegedly posed by Chinese companies that acquire reams of U.S. personal data, after failed bids by the Trump administration to bar Americans from using popular social media platforms TikTok and Wechat.
April’s consumer price index report, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Wednesday, showed CPI rose 0.3% in April from March, and at an annual pace of 8.3%. This is the third month of price declines for used cars, which fell 3.8% month-over-month in March and 0.2% in Feb. In fact, the consumer price index for used cars and trucks hit a record high in January 2022.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will have to face the reality that his invasion of Ukraine has failed and Russia will emerge from the war as a lesser power, UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace told reporters during a visit to Washington, reported NBC News on May 12.
It had been expected that the PGA Tour would grant waivers for the LIV Golf Invitational event near London.
A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to nearly 100 years behind bars for both arranging the unsuccessful assassination of her lover and for later strangling the woman to death with an electrical cord, officials said. A superior court judge gave Jennifer Sweeney a 95-year prison sentence in the 2016 murder and 2015 attempted murder of Tyrita Julius, 41, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Saturday. Julius was killed just months after Sweeney orchestrated a failed assassination a
Jeffrey and Nelson Tini died Friday after police said their mother, Trinh Nguyen, carries out a plan to kill them in their Bucks County home.