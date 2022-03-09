Former truck driver sentenced to 15-plus years in prison on child porn charges

Mar. 9—MACON — A former truck driver and Georgia resident was sentenced to serve more than 15 years in prison for distributing hundreds of thousands of images of child pornography depicting the sexual abuse of infants, toddlers and minor children.

Stanley Joseph Weaver, 61, formerly of McDonough and currently of Jackson, was sentenced to serve 188 months in prison to be followed by 10 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self after he previously pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography. In addition, Weaver will have to register as a sex offender for life upon release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

"Stanley Weaver victimized children every time he viewed and shared these pornographic images, which he did hundreds of thousands of times," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. "The penalty is high for child predators, including those who actively view and share child pornography. Our office is committed to prioritizing these cases and holding individuals accountable for their crimes against children."

"The extensive number of times that Weaver shared pornographic images of young children is sickening," Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Philip Wislar said. "Identifying and prosecuting predators who not only victimize innocent children, but continuously share those horrific images for others to see, is one of the highest priorities of the FBI."

According to court documents, FBI agents determined Weaver distributed child pornography on publicly available peer-to-peer sharing software to FBI undercover agents on multiple occasions, most recently on Jan. 12, 2021. Weaver was taken into custody on Jan. 23, 2021. Weaver shared a total of 342,756 files (524.8 GB) of child pornography involving prepubescent minors, infants and toddlers, and sadomasochism during two interactions with undercover agents plus a combined 54 images and six videos of child pornography during two more interactions with a foreign law enforcement partner.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katelyn Semales and Criminal Chief Michael Solis prosecuted the case.