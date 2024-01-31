Former Trump admin member critically injured in Washington DC carjacking rampage: reports

A member of former President Donald Trump's administration is in critical condition after his family said he was shot during a deadly night of carjacking in Washington. D.C.

Mike Gill, who worked at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Trump administration, according to his LinkedIn profile and reports from local outlet, WTOP, was attacked on Monday evening.

According to FOX 5, Gill's family confirmed that the incident occurred in the 900 block of K Street NW around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29 in the nation's capital.

The suspect allegedly entered Gill's car, shot him, and dashed off.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES NEW RESOURCES TO COMBAT VIOLENT CRIME IN DC

In a statement to FOX 5, a spokesperson for Gill called him an "amazing" husband, father, friend and colleague.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"Mike is an amazing husband, father, friend and colleague. He has a wonderful sense of humor, no matter the situation. He makes friends with everyone - and is always looking for opportunities to bring people together and make them feel included and loved," a spokesperson said. "His warmth and kindness have touched the lives of many, evident in the outpouring of love and support his family has received during this difficult time."

DC BUSINESS OWNER WARNS OF 'OUT OF CONTROL' PRICES AND CRIME AFTER 52 RESTAURANTS SHUT DOWN

"Mike's remarkable ability to connect with others transcends boundaries. His genuine interest in people and his innate ability to make everyone feel valued and included have been instrumental in fostering a sense of community wherever he goes. Whether it's through his infectious laughter, his genuine concern for others, or his innate ability to find common ground, Mike is a catalyst for unity and friendship," the spokesperson said. "The most important thing about Mike that all of his friends know is how much he loves his family and how proud he is of his three children. You can't know Mike without hearing proud stories of each one of his kids, and hearing about his love and respect for his wife, Kristina."

The alleged carjacker went on a rampage throughout Washington D.C. on Monday, Jan. 29.

Metropolitan Police Department officials said that Gill's carjacking incident was one of the many incidents in a recent violent string of armed carjackings across D.C. and Maryland.

Just two hours later, around 7 p.m. on Monday night, police confirmed to FOX 5 that the same gunman attempted to carjack a person nearby.

About 10 minutes later, police say the gunman approached two people on the sidewalk and demanded their vehicle at gunpoint.

RETIRED CATHOLIC PRIEST, HIS SISTER AMONG 4 KILLED IN FLORIDA SHOOTING THAT INJURED 2 OFFICERS

The suspect allegedly shot one man before stealing his car, a 2016 Chrysler 200, and drove off.

Authorities confirmed to FOX 5 that the man, who was shot, died at a nearby hospital following the shooting.

Police said that the stolen Chrysler 200 was recovered in a nearby local park in Prince George's County in Maryland.

Authorities believe that the suspect abandoned the vehicle before he carjacked the driver of a Toyota Camry.

Authorities said that the alleged carjacker was eventually arrested by police after going on a rampage in the nation's capital.

After abandoning the Camry, Carroll said the alleged carjacker ordered a rideshare pickup and carjacked the driver's Nissan Rogue.

Around 2:30 a.m., authorities said that the suspect fired shots at a Maryland State Police trooper who was assisting a disabled vehicle along an Interstate.

The gunfire struck the hood of the police cruise, and no one was injured.

Approximately 30 minutes later, police say the gunman opened fire on a D.C. police officer's vehicle. The bullets struck the driver’s side door. The officer was not injured and was able to provide a description of the vehicle.

State and local authorities worked together to locate the suspect and by early Tuesday, the suspected gunman was shot and killed by New Carrollton police officers in Prince George's County.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

The Metropolitan Police Department and the The Commodity Futures Trading Commission did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.





Original article source: Former Trump admin member critically injured in Washington DC carjacking rampage: reports