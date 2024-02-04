Former Trump administration official dies after being shot in carjacking

Former Trump administration official Mike Gill died Sunday after being shot during a carjacking spree in Washington, D.C., last Monday. He was 56.

"It is with profound sadness that I wish to inform the community of the passing of my husband, Mike Gill. His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled. In this time of grief, we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to offer condolences and assistance,” his wife Kristina Gill wrote in a statement that she shared with Fox 5.

Gill had previously worked as chief of staff of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission under former President Donald Trump and recently served as senior vice president for Capital Markets at the Housing Policy Council. He was the father of three children and a St. Louis native.

"His life reflected everything that is good and right and true," former CFTC Chair J. Christopher Giancarlo said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "He will be sorely missed and long remembered."

A statement released by the Metropolitan Police Department said that the shooter approached the parked vehicle on K Street, got inside and shot the male driver and then left the vehicle. Gill’s family later identified Mike as the victim. The suspect in the case, whom police identified as Artell Cunningham, was subsequently shot and killed by police after a second fatal shooting.

In D.C., the number of carjackings increased for the sixth consecutive year, with 959 reported incidents in 2023 according to MPD.

“Wonderful and brilliant Mike Gill, a highly respected member of the Trump Administration, was ruthlessly and viciously shot in the head during a carjacking in Washington, D.C. He was a SPECIAL PERSON — His family and friends are devastated. The Federal Government must take over D.C. God bless Michael and his family!” Trump posted to his site Truth Social on Sunday.