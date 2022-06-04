Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro indicted on contempt charges

Officials arrested Donald Trump’s former adviser Peter Navarro at an airport after allegedly ignoring lawful subpoenas to appear before the January 6 committee. The indictment includes two counts of contempt of Congress. Jeff Pegues has more.

