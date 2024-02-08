Former Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Expected To Begin Prison Sentence

A judge on Thursday denied Peter Navarro’s request to not be incarcerated as he appeals his conviction for contempt of Congress.

The former Donald Trump adviser, who helped push baseless claims about the 2020 election being stolen, was sentenced to four months behind bars in January.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said that despite his effort to appeal his conviction, Navarro is to report to prison unless the District of Columbia Circuit stops it.

“Defendant’s request for release pending appeal is denied,” Mehta wrote in a Thursday ruling. “Unless this Order is stayed or vacated by the D.C. Circuit, Defendant shall report to the designated Bureau of Prisons facility on the date ordered by the BOP.”

Navarro’s conviction came after he denied a subpoena from the House’s Jan. 6 committee.

Another former Trump White House adviser, Steve Bannon, was also sentenced to four months for contempt of Congress but was allowed to remain free as his appeal is considered. This means that Navarro could become the first former Trump adviser to be put behind bars over the effort from Trump and his circle to overthrow the 2020 election.

Related...