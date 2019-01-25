Former Trump adviser Roger Stone charged with witness tampering as part of Mueller probe

Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of Donald Trump, was "directed" by a senior official on the president's 2016 campaign team, to seek emails damaging to Hillary Clinton from Wikileaks, prosecutors have claimed.

Mr Stone, 66, was arrested on Friday in a pre-dawn raid by heavily armed FBI agents in night-vision goggles at his home in Florida.

He faces seven charges including lying to Congress, obstruction, and witness tampering, brought by Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating whether Mr Trump's campaign colluded with Russia.

Mr Stone later appeared in court in shackles and was released on $250,000 bail. He did not enter a plea.

On Twitter, Mr Trump condemned the case as the "Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country!" and added: "NO COLLUSION!"

Roger Stone is shown in this courtroom sketch at his appearance in U.S. federal court in Fort Lauderdale

The arrest was a significant development in the Mueller investigation, the first time the special counsel has alleged that people close to the president coordinated with Mr Stone over the Clinton emails, which were hacked by Kremlin-backed Russian operatives.

According to the detailed 24- page indictment, Mr Stone first informed "senior Trump campaign officials" in June 2016 that Wikileaks had information damaging to Mrs Clinton.

After the first release of emails on July 22, 2016, a "senior Trump campaign official was directed to contact Mr Stone about any additional releases, and what other damaging information" Wikileaks had, it was alleged.

Prosecutors wrote: "Stone thereafter told the Trump campaign about potential future releases of damaging material."

The indictment did not say who the Trump campaign officials were, or who "directed' them to work with Mr Stone.

On Octtober 4, 2016, Stone received an email from a "high ranking Trump campaign official" asking about future Wikileaks releases.

Mr Stone responded that Julian Assange, the Wikileaks founder living at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, had a "serious security concern," but there would be "a load every week going forward".

Three days later Wikileaks published embarrassing emails hacked by the Russians from John Podesta, Mrs Clinton's campaign chairman.

Soon after, an "associate of the high ranking Trump campaign official" texted Mr Stone, saying: "Well done".

The New York Times reported that the high ranking official appeared to be Steve Bannon, Mr Trump's campaign chief executive, based on previous email exchanges it has published between the pair.

In one exchange the newspaper published from October 2016, Mr Stone emailed Mr Bannon to tell him more WikiLeaks disclosures were due to be published, “a load every week going forward”. The same email is quoted in Friday's indictment without naming the official. Mr Bannon has not commented.

Steve Bannon was the chief executive of the Trump campaign