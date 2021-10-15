Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon defies subpoena to testify before January 6 committee
Lawmakers on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection are seeking to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt after he refused to testify before the committee on Thursday. CBS congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson and CBSN anchor Lana Zak to discuss the possible consequences.