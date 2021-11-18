Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to obstructing Jan. 6 congressional probe

Former President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he defied a congressional subpoena from a U.S. House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories