Former Trump adviser takes prominent role in voting battle

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014, file photo, Cleta Mitchell testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. A key figure in former President Donald Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 elections results is now playing a central role advising and coordinating the movement to tighten voting laws across the country. Mitchell, a long time GOP lawyer, is advising state lawmakers on voting law and strategy, leading one advocacy campaign and advising others and is also in regular contact with Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICHOLAS RICCARDI
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A GOP lawyer who advised former President Donald Trump on his campaign to overturn the 2020 election results is now playing a central role coordinating the Republican effort to tighten voting laws around the country.

Cleta Mitchell, a longtime Republican lawyer and advocate for conservative causes, was among the Trump advisers on a January phone call in which Trump asked Georgia election officials to “find” enough votes to declare him, and not Democrat Joe Biden, the winner of the battleground state.

Now Mitchell has taken the helm of two separate efforts to push for tighter state voting laws and to fight Democratic efforts to expand access to the ballot at the federal level. She is also advising state lawmakers crafting the voting restriction proposals. And, she said Friday, she is in regular contact with Trump.

“People are actually interested in getting involved and we have to harness all this energy,” Mitchell said in an interview. “There are a lot of groups that have projects on election integrity that never did before.”

Mitchell's new prominence tightens the ties between the former president, who has falsely insisted he lost the election due to fraud, and the GOP-led state voting overhaul that has helped turn a foundational principle of democracy into a partisan battleground.

Trump's false claims of fraud have fueled a wave of new voting restrictions. More than 250 proposed voting restrictions have been proposed this year by mostly Republican lawmakers, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. On Thursday, Georgia's GOP governor signed into law a measure requiring voters to present ID to vote by mail, gives the GOP-controlled state legislature new powers over local elections boards and outlaws providing food or water to people waiting in line to vote. Biden on Friday condemned it as “Jim Crow in the 21st Century.”

In response, Democrats have stepped up the push for a massive federal election overhaul bill. That proposal, known as H.R. 1, would effectively neuter state-level voter ID laws, allow anyone to vote by mail if they wanted to and automatically register citizens to vote. Republicans view that as an encroachment on state control over elections and say it is designed to give Democrats an advantage.

“The left is trying to dismantle 100 years of advancement in election administration,” Mitchell said, expressing bafflement at Democrats' charges that Republicans are trying to suppress votes. “We’re watching two different movies right now.”

Mitchell's most public involvement in the voting wars came in participation on Trump's call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Jan. 2. During that call, Mitchell insisted she had evidence of voting fraud, but officials with the Secretary of State's office told her that her data was incorrect.

The call is part of an investigation by the Fulton County District Attorney's office into whether Trump or others improperly tried to influence election officials. Mitchell would not discuss the call or the investigation.

Mitchell's involvement caused an outcry in the legal community and led to her departure from her longtime job at the law firm Foley & Lardner. But Mitchell says that has been a blessing.

“One of the great advantages of resigning from my law firm is that I can devote all my time to something I love,” she said.

Mitchell has two new roles in an emerging conservative voting operation. She's running a $10 million initiative at the limited government group FreedomWorks to both push for new restrictions in voting and help train conservatives to get involved in the nuts and bolts of local elections. She's also a senior legal fellow at the Conservative Partnership Institute, an organization run by former Republican Sen. Jim DeMint. She says she'll use that role to “coordinate” conservative voting positions, particularly in opposition to H.R. 1.

A onetime Oklahoma state legislator, Mitchell, 70, has links to other influential players in the conservative movement. She also serves as outside counsel to the American Legislative Exchange Committee, a conservative group that provides model legislation to state lawmakers and organized a call with state lawmakers and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on opposing H.R. 1.

And Mitchell said she's been talking regularly with Republican state lawmakers about the need for new election laws. She would not identify whom she speaks with but said it's been a longtime passion.

"I’ve been working with state legislatures for several years to get them to pay attention to what I call the political process,” Mitchell said. “I love legislatures and working with legislators.”

She similarly would not detail her conversations with Trump or say whether they involved the new voting fights. “I’m in touch with the president fairly frequently,” she said of Trump.

Repeated audits have shown no significant problems with the 2020 election. Trump and his supporters lost more than 50 court cases challenging its results.

Mitchell says she believes the courts used legal trickery to avoid ever truly addressing Trump’s allegations of voter fraud.

That evidence had made some conservative groups careful not to echo Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud, even as they argue for tighter restrictions on who Americans vote.

Mitchell’s role could complicate that effort to keep a distance.

“I have concerns with the election but I do not think the election was stolen," said Noah Wall, executive vice president of FreedomWorks. However, Wall said he saw no conflict in working with Mitchell. “When we talk about what we’re going to be focused on, I don’t see any daylight between her issues and ours,” Wall said.

Mitchell has a long history in the conservative movement, with positions on the boards of the National Rifle Association and the Bradley Foundation. She represented Trump's Environmental Protection Agency chief, Scott Pruitt, and has been the campaign attorney for several Republican senators. She also is chair of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, a conservative election law project that she said may get involved in litigation against H.R. 1, should it pass, or in support of new laws like the one in Georgia.

Recommended Stories

  • 'We were trying to buy time': A year later, lawmakers recall frantic effort to craft CARES Act

    A year after the CARES Act was signed into law, lawmakers remember the race against time to pass the $2 trillion stimulus bill.

  • Jessica Walter showed what can happen when Hollywood lets women thrive no matter their age

    Jessica Walter had a rare Hollywood career, which spanned over five decades. Aside from notable exceptions like Meryl Streep, Judi Dench, and Helen Mirren, women in Hollywood so often “age out” in middle age, losing the opportunity for meatier work. But Walter, who died on Wednesday at the age of 80, would get her most significant roles over 30 years into her career, showing what can happen when Hollywood lets women have their moment to shine later in life. Walter’s stardom only grew bigger as she grew older.

  • In partisan divide, Senate Judiciary Committee splits on Justice Department nominee Gupta

    A bitterly divided U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday remained split over whether to approve the nomination of Vanita Gupta to be President Joe Biden's associate attorney general, with Republicans on the attack over her history of advocating for progressive policies. The tied vote in committee was not seen as a setback for Gupta, because her nomination can now proceed to the floor of the full Senate, which Democrats control. "Her public record is too extreme and her testimony hasn't helped me contextualize it in any meaningful way," Ranking Republican Charles Grassley said on Thursday prior to the vote.

  • Pelosi picks first Black American to lead U.S. House security

    U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi nominated a Washington military commander to serve as chamber's top law enforcement officer, who would be the first Black American to hold that role. The commander, Major General William Walker, of the District of Columbia's National Guard, has criticized the Pentagon for taking hours to approve a request by the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard troops to help respond to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress by supporters of Donald Trump.

  • Saints to host veteran cornerback T.J. Carrie on a free agent visit

    The New Orleans Saints are expected to meet with free agent CB T.J. Carrie, a 107-game veteran formerly of the Raiders, Browns, and Colts.

  • Biden calls new GOP-passed Georgia law restricting voting access an 'atrocity'

    President Joe Biden on Friday called a sweeping new Georgia law restricting voting access, passed by the state's Republican-led legislature, an "atrocity," speaking to reporters as left the White House for Delaware. "[I]nstead of celebrating the rights of all Georgians to vote or winning campaigns on the merits of their ideas, Republicans in the state instead rushed through an un-American law to deny people the right to vote. On Thursday afternoon, Georgia Republicans voted to pass and sign into law a 90-page bill that severely limits voting rights in a previously Republican-dominated state that, besides Biden, also elected two Democratic senators in the 2020 election.

  • Police officer given written warning for not investigating threats against woman murdered by husband

    The officer was issued with a written warning after not properly investigating reports made by a woman eight days before she was murdered by her husband.

  • Fox News Slapped With $1.6 Billion Defamation Suit by Dominion Voting Systems

    Dominion Voting Systems on Friday hit Fox News with a $1.6 billion defamation suit, arguing that the cable news giant “sold a false story of election fraud” following the 2020 presidential campaign in order to maintain its sagging ratings, according to the Associated Press. The company argued that Fox News and its on-air personalities repeatedly amplified false claims that Dominion altered votes through algorithms in its voting machines. On-air talent also gave platforms to allies of President Donald Trump such as Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, who repeated inaccurate claims that were then amplified on the network’s sizable social media accounts. The suit focused on how Fox News behaved differently than other news outlets, which reported objectively on the false accusations, and noted that the network’s post-election ratings dropped among viewers who thought it was not sufficiently supportive of Trump. “This was a conscious, knowing business decision to endorse and repeat and broadcast these lies in order to keep its viewership,” Dominion attorney Justin Nelson told the Associated Press. Also Read: Jeanine Pirro Abruptly Ends Segment After Guest Says Biden Is 'Making America Great Again' A spokesperson for the network told TheWrap Friday, “Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court.” Dominion lawyers told the AP that the company had suffered “enormous and irreparable economic harm” from the false claims — and noted that employees had been subjected to harassment and death threats. In January, Dominion filed suits against former Trump lawyers Giuliani and Powell — and filed another suit in February against Mike Lindell, the CEO of the Minnesota-based MyPillow. Smartmatic USA, another election technology company whose involvement in the 2020 presidential election was restricted to Los Angeles County, in February filed a $2.7 billion defamation suit against Fox News as well as on-air hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro. The following day, the company canceled Dobbs’ show and Fox News’ lawyers have since filed a motion to dismiss the suit. According to Trump Attorney General William Barr and election officials across the country, there is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. The former president’s legal team lost all substantive legal challenges to the election results. Read original story Fox News Slapped With $1.6 Billion Defamation Suit by Dominion Voting Systems At TheWrap

  • 2 charged with murder were arrested after they couldn’t start a Tesla they tried to carjack, spokesman says

    Two men have been charged with murder in a killing Wednesday afternoon outside an Illinois secretary of state’s driver facility in Bridgeview, authorities said Friday. The shooting, which took place about 1:35 p.m. Wednesday outside the office, 7368 W. 87th St., in the southwest suburb, was possibly sparked by a disagreement over rap music, according to police spokesman Ray Hanania. Police ...

  • Jameis Winston was excited for former teammates after they won Super Bowl LV

    For five years, Jameis Winston was Tampa Bay’s quarterback. Selected at No. 1 overall in 2015, Winston became the Buccaneers’ all-time franchise leader in yards passing and in touchdowns. But Tampa Bay decided to move on after Winston’s rollercoaster 2019, in which he led the league with 5,109 yards and also 30 interceptions. The franchise [more]

  • White House watching China closely on forced labor after U.S. firms pressured

    The White House on Friday criticized China for profiting from human rights abuses and said it was watching the issue of forced labor closely after U.S. and other international companies came under attack from Chinese consumers for committing not to use cotton from China's Xinjiang region. "The international community, in our view, should oppose China's weaponizing of private companies' dependence on its markets to stifle free expression and inhibit ethical business practices," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

  • Growing calls to limit German chancellors to two terms following Angela Merkel's handling of the Covid pandemic

    Calls are building in Germany to impose a term limit on how long its chancellors can remain in office amid dismay at Angela Merkel’s handing of the coronavirus pandemic. Mrs Merkel plans to step down following September’s election after almost 16 years in power. But a growing number of critics say the veteran chancellor has been too long in the job. Germany has slipped far behind the UK and US in the race to vaccinate its citizens and Mrs Merkel’s critics say she has failed to provide the necessary leadership in the crisis.

  • Saints’ first free agency moves might signal a shift on offense

    The New Orleans Saints added free agents Alex Armah and Nick Vannett, who could signal great news for Alvin Kamara and Jameis Winston.

  • Wyoming election changes pushed by Donald Trump Jr. fail

    Wyoming lawmakers rejected a measure that would have required candidates to win a majority of votes in primary elections to avoid runoffs — a change endorsed by Donald Trump Jr. in his campaign to undermine Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney. The state Senate defeated the proposal with a 15-14 vote Wednesday after lawmakers raised concerns over the cost of adding more elections and the burden that doing so would put on voters and local officials. Trump Jr. called for Cheney’s defeat after she voted to impeach President Donald Trump over the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

  • Georgia bans giving water to voters in line under sweeping restrictions

    Georgia on Thursday enacted broad voting restrictions championed by Republicans that activists said aimed to curtail the influence of Black voters who were instrumental in state elections that helped Democrats win the White House and narrow control of the U.S. Senate. As soon as Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed the law, voting rights activists vowed to challenge it. The provisions add a new ID requirement for absentee ballots and limit ballot drop boxes.

  • Boss threatened rape and groped workers, feds say. Now Tennessee county must pay $1M

    At least 10 women who worked for the county solid waste department said they were sexually harassed by the director over the course of three years.

  • 7 recipes to try if you can never get enough cheese

    Can't stop, won't stop eating cheese? You're not alone. The post 7 recipes to try if you can never get enough cheese appeared first on In The Know.

  • Essence Atkins, Tisha Campbell To Star In ‘Black Don’t Crack’ ABC Comedy Pilot; Tahj Mowry, Beth Grant & Isaiah Mustafa Also Cast

    ABC is rounding out cast for multi-camera comedy pilot Black Don’t Crack (fka Untitled Regina Hicks). Essence Atkins (Marlon) and Tisha Campbell (My Wife and Kids) are set as the two remaining leads opposite Sherri Shepherd, and Tahj Mowry (Baby Daddy), Beth Grant (Words on Bathroom Walls) and Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter Two) join as […]

  • Prince Harry asked his new coworkers not to address him by his royal title

    The Duke of Sussex took on his new role as a Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp as a private citizen, having stepped back from royal duties last year.

  • Robert Irwin Looks Almost Identical to Late Dad Steve Irwin in Photo with Baby Niece Grace

    Robert Irwin's sister, Bindi Irwin, welcomed her first child with husband Chandler Powell on Thursday