Former Trump advisor says Texas power outages are consequence of electing Biden

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graeme Massie
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Former Trump advisor says Texas power outages are consequence of electing Biden&lt;/p&gt; (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Former Trump advisor says Texas power outages are consequence of electing Biden

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s former economic adviser has claimed that the Texas winter storm power outages are “the consequences” of Joe Biden being in the White House.

Millions of residents of the Lone Star state were left without power, heat and water after it was pummeled by the record-breaking freeze.

Mr Kudlow was happy to blame it on Mr Biden, who has been president for one month, but he did not try and explain how the president had caused the unprecedented grid failure.

“I think they’ve moved very rapidly toward the progressive left position on a lot of these issues,” Mr Kudlow said of the Biden administration on Fox News.

“He tried to temper it with talk about unity. There was some talk about moving to the center, that there would be more balance, there wouldn’t be a far-left progressive agenda.

“Unfortunately in the early weeks - what, we’ve got a month here - it has been a left, progressive agenda.

“He’s gone after the energy sector. You saw some of the consequences in Texas. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

Read More

Coronavirus: US may need more help from Congress to fight pandemic, says Trump adviser Kudlow

Trump adviser Larry Kudlow says businesses shouldn't be held liable if staff get coronavirus

Griddy: Why a Texas electricity company is under fire for astronomical bills during winter storm

Ted Cruz under fire after Texas winter storm ‘photo op’ shows him handing out water to residents

Recommended Stories

  • Biden approves Texas disaster declaration after deadly freeze

    President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Texas on Saturday as the state struggles with the fallout from a winter storm that killed at least two dozen people and caused widespread blackouts and water shortages. Millions of residents in the United States' biggest oil and gas producer have had to contend with days of electricity outages, and nearly half of all Texans are still suffering from disruptions to their water service. Lina Hidalgo, the top elected official in Harris County, which encompasses Houston, said on Friday authorities were reporting 10 deaths due to hypothermia.

  • Whopping 46 Percent of Republicans Would Disown GOP for the Trump Party, Poll Says

    The cult is real

  • Investigators signal some Capitol riot suspects could be charged with conspiring to overthrow U.S. government

    More members of the Oath Keepers face charges in the Capitol riot. Some legal experts believe attackers could be charged with seditious conspiracy.

  • Trump and Pence 'departed amicably' and 'they've spoken since' leaving office, former Pence chief of staff says

    While Pence attended President Joe Biden's inauguration last month, Trump departed for his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and skipped the ceremony.

  • Ted Cruz is being mocked over photos showing him loading bottles of water into a car as he seeks to rebuild his reputation after the Cancun vacation debacle

    Critics say the Twitter images of the senator loading water into a vehicle as part of disaster relief efforts appear to be staged.

  • Oath Keeper claims she met with Secret Service before Capitol riot

    A leader of the far-right "Oath Keepers" group charged in the deadly U.S. Capitol riots said she was in Washington on Jan. 6 to provide security for legislators and meet with Secret Service agents, according to a court filing. Jessica Watkins, 38, is one of nine associates of the anti-government group charged with conspiring to storm the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory. Prosecutors said Watkins entered the Capitol building illegally.

  • Democrats start lobbying for the first black woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court bench

    Senior Democrats are pushing Joe Biden to honour is election pledge and appoint the Supreme Court's first female African-American justice. Mr Biden promised to appoint a black woman to the bench just before last year's South Carolina primary which rescued his then faltering campaign for the Democratic nomination. Although there is no current vacancy, the jostling has already started on Capitol Hill in anticipation of a seat becoming vacant. Stephen Breyer, one of three liberal justices left on the nine-strong Supreme Court, is 82 and should he step down Mr Biden will be able to make a nomination at a time when, thanks to vice president Kamala Harris's casting vote, the Democrats has a majority in the Senate. Barack Obama was thwarted from appointing Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court in 2016, following the death of Anthony Scalia, by the Republican Senate majority.

  • Gina Carano addresses The Mandalorian firing, praises Pedro Pascal in new interview: ‘There’s so much love there’

    "There's so much love there still."

  • Ohio bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious bag only to discover it contained 6 newborn kittens: Photos

    The bag was left outside church in New Miami, Butler County. An anonymous note said the mother was called Sprinkles and the kittens were a day old.

  • Dr. Fauci Says It's 'Possible' Americans Will Be Wearing Masks in 2022, Calls 500K COVID Deaths 'Terrible'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said it all depends on the level of virus within the community

  • Man stabs wife and kills her boyfriend in domestic dispute, then dies in I-95 crash, police say

    Two people died in a domestic violence tragedy that, Miami-Dade police said, started in a mobile home park and ended with the wife in the hospital and the husband dead in a truck crumpled against a concrete highway support.

  • Rep. Cori Bush brings Black Lives Matter passion to the halls of Congress

    Rep. Cori Bush, a prominent Black Lives Matter activist elected to Congress in November, remembers the mental and physical abuse she and others endured from police officers while protesting in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014 and 2015. Today, the freshman congresswoman uses the experiences and passion she had protesting the death of 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. then to fight for Black lives in Congress now.

  • Rep. Scalise: Don't pinpoint blame on Trump

    The member of House Republican leadership also said some Americans' concerns about the 2020 election could transfer over to the next election.

  • Rep. McCaul defends Texas power grid: 'We're not used to this type of weather'

    Texas' system "was set up that way to be independent of federal oversight and regulations," he said.

  • It's not just Ted Cruz, Americans have been escaping to Mexico since the beginning of pandemic - here's why

    Heading south of the border on vacation has been one of the few American pastimes mostly unaffected by the pandemic for those who don't mind travel.

  • Schumer, Biden still trying to find extra vote for Tanden confirmation despite Manchin's opposition

    Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that he is still working with President Biden to find the votes to confirm the latter's controversial nominee for Office of Management Budget director, Neera Tanden, CNN reports. Tanden's confirmation is looking increasingly unlikely after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), perhaps the most crucial swing vote in a Senate with the slimmest of Democratic majorities, said he won't back Tanden because she's made "overtly partisan statements" in the past that "will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next" OMB director. But Schumer and Biden apparently aren't giving up and will try to snag at least one Republican vote to get Tanden into the Cabinet, rather than shift their attention to a new nominee. Dem leadership not giving up on Tanden yet https://t.co/YGKPflSMFk — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 21, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAmerican politicians hide behind the palace walls5 outrageously funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's Cancun getawayDemocrats on potential Biden Supreme Court pick: Steer clear of the Ivy League

  • Rockies OF Ian Desmond opts out of second straight season 'for now'

    Ian Desmond said he wants to be at home with his family right now.

  • Football camp player attempting to trash-talk Cam Newton properly gets called out by social media

    A young football player could have asked Cam Newton for advice. He went a different route and received social media's wrath.

  • Cruz and Cuomo Face Scandal. Trump Can't Save Them.

    Even by Washington standards, this has been a particularly shameless week. With millions of Texans freezing in their homes, Sen. Ted Cruz fled to a Mexican beach, offering his constituents little more than the political cliché of wanting to be a “good dad.” (Apparently, flying your daughters to Cancún is just like carpooling — if your minivan were the Ritz-Carlton resort.) Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas blamed the complete meltdown of state infrastructure not on a lack of preparation from leaders in the state but the Green New Deal — a liberal policy proposal that is not even close to becoming law. His predecessor, former Gov. Rick Perry, suggested that Texans would willingly endure days of blackouts to keep the “federal government out of their business.” It seems hard to believe that any Texan — or really any human — would choose to have to melt snow for water. The outrageous behavior extended beyond the Lone Star State. In New York, a state lawmaker said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had vowed to “destroy” him for criticizing Cuomo’s handling of the deaths of nursing home residents in the past year — an issue that is under investigation by the Justice Department. And Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin senator, said the armed attack on the Capitol did not seem all that well armed. Apparently, he missed the many, many videos of attackers carrying guns, bats and other weapons. And yet, beneath all this noise was the sound of something even more unusual: silence. For much of the past six years, former President Donald Trump has dominated the political conversation, prompting days of outrage, finger-pointing and general news cycle havoc with nearly every tweet. The audacious behavior of other politicians was often lost amid Trump’s obsessive desire to dominate the coverage. Well, the former president has now gone nearly silent, leaving a Trump-size void in our national conversation that President Joe Biden has little desire to fill. That has been a rude awakening for some other politicians, who find themselves suddenly enmeshed in controversy that is not quickly subsumed in a deluge of Trump news. It is unclear whether any will pay a significant political price for their actions. The last administration delivered a constant stream of chaos that may have fundamentally reshaped the kind of fact-based rhetoric and norm-abiding behavior we expect from our political leaders. Already, some politicians have adopted Trump’s playbook for surviving controversy: Blame liberals, double down and never admit any mistake. Biden, at least, seems determined to set a different tone. T.J. Ducklo, a deputy press secretary who reportedly used abusive and sexist language with a female reporter, resigned last Saturday — reflecting Biden’s Inauguration Day promise that he would fire anyone he heard being disrespectful. And in his first presidential town hall Tuesday, Biden repeatedly used two words that many in Washington have not heard in a while: “I’m sorry.” Democrats in Disarray. Kind Of? After a few weeks of party unity, Democrats are showing some fresh signs of division. Over the past week, Biden indicated that he was not fully sold on two proposals backed by his progressive base: forgiving $50,000 of student debt for each borrower and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Both plans have some high-profile champions. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called on Biden to use his executive authority to cancel about 80% of the student loan debt run up by about 36 million borrowers. And the party is fairly united over a $15 minimum wage, with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont committed to including it in the COVID-19 relief package currently making its way through Congress. The issue for Democrats is how quickly to move. Biden favors a more gradual phase-in of the $15 minimum wage, in part to assuage concerns from business owners. And on student debt, Biden is not convinced that he can erase so much with a stroke of his executive pen. He has also signaled that the proposals should include income caps. “My daughter went to Tulane University and then got a master’s at Penn; she graduated $103,000 in debt,” he said at a CNN town hall Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody should have to pay for that, but I do think you should be able to work it off.” Biden may simply be looking at some political realities. Polls indicate that both proposals are popular, though support for a $15 wage drops when voters are told of potential economic effects — like a Congressional Budget Office forecast that it could cost more than 1 million jobs. As for student debt, majorities back the $50,000 in relief, but support rises when the plan is targeted at lower-income families. By the Number: 16 That was the number of crossover districts — congressional districts where the two parties split results between the presidency and Congress — in 2020, according to a new analysis by Daily Kos. That is the lowest number in a century. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Biden's first month was a 'honeymoon,' but bigger challenges loom ahead

    One month into the job, President Joe Biden is on the cusp of securing a bigger economic rescue package than during the 2009 financial crisis. The White House's broad strategy - avoid unwinnable political fights, focus on policies with mass voter appeal, and mostly ignore Republican attacks - will be increasingly difficult in the months ahead, Democrats and Republicans say, even as millions more are vaccinated and the economy rebounds. "They've got some problems right around the corner," said Jim Manley, once a top aide to former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.