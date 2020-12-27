Former Trump aide Omarosa said that she thinks he's 'going through a psychotic episode' over his election loss

Travis Clark
Trump Omarosa
Trump and Manigault Newman. Carlo Allegri/Reuters

  • In an interview with MSNBC's Alex Witt on Saturday, former Trump aid Omarosa Manigault Newman said that she thinks he's "going through a psychotic episode" over his election loss.

  • "I think that he has come to terms with his loss, but his arrogance, his ego will not allow him to accept that he is not going to be president come January."

  • She also said that she "feels bad" for anyone left in the Trump administration because he's "going to turn to anyone and blame everyone for his loss except for himself."

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Related: Trump still hasn't conceded — here's how other runner-ups have

Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former communications director of the White House Office of Public Liaison, said in an interview with MSNBC's Alex Witt on Saturday that she thinks President Trump is "going through a psychotic episode" over his election loss.

Since losing reelection to President-elect Joe Biden, Trump has regularly made false claims about election fraud and sought to overturn the results through lawsuits that have gone nowhere. Election officials have found no evidence of voter fraud.

Witt asked Manigault Newman, widely known as just Omarosa, if she thinks Trump really believes that he won.

"I think Donald Trump is going through a psychotic episode," she said. "I think that he has come to terms with his loss, but his arrogance, his ego will not allow him to accept that he is not going to be president come January."

Manigault Newman, who was also a contestant on Trump's reality TV series "The Apprentice," added that his actions since the election remind her of the show because he's "trying to produce a moment" to change the results.

"But this is not 'The Apprentice', this is not a reality show," she said. "The American people need true leadership, not a reality TV host, which Donald Trump is reverting to."

Manigault Newman spent a year in Trump's White House from 2017 to 2018 and wrote a book about her experience called "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House" that was published in 2018.

She has been an outspoken critic of Trump since leaving the White House, including calling him a "racist" who is "trying to undermine our democracy" in an interview with The Hill after the release of her book.

In her interview with MSNBC's Witt, Manigault Newman said that she "feels bad" for anyone left in the Trump administration because he's "going to turn to anyone and blame everyone for his loss except for himself."

"Certainly Vice President Pence is going to be on the receiving end of Donald Trump's wrath, and it's erratic, it's intense, and at many times it makes absolutely no sense," she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • ‘Sad and an utter scam’: Republican congressman accuses Trump of temper tantrums and conspiracy theories

    ‘They will raise money and gain followers by blaming everyone else,’ says Adam Kinzinger

  • Quarter of a million dollar reward offered over mysterious Christmas Day Nashville bombing

    A reward of more than a quarter of a million dollars has been offered to anyone who helps find the person behind the mysterious Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, Tennessee. Local businessmen and celebrities made the offer after three people were injured and at least 41 buildings damaged when an RV exploded in the city’s downtown around 6.40am on Friday. Marcus Lemonis, a businessman and TV host, offered $250,000 “to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction”, adding: “We can't have our streets terrorised like this.” Others who then added to the cash pot include a local tourism body, Fox Sports host Clay Travis and a shop located near the explosion. The motive for the attack remains unclear. Federal agents investigating the explosion were searching a suburban house in Nashville on Saturday. Officials were also trying to identify apparent human remains found near the exploded vehicle. According to CNN, investigators believe that the blast may have been the result of a suicide bombing. The RV sent out a recorded message urging the area to be evacuated and saying it would explode in 15 minutes.

  • Boston doctor has severe allergic reaction to Moderna COVID vaccine -NYT

    A doctor in Boston with a shellfish allergy developed a severe allergic reaction after receiving Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing the doctor. Dr. Hossein Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncology fellow at Boston Medical Center, said he had a severe reaction almost immediately after being vaccinated, feeling dizzy and with a racing heart, the NYT reported. It is the first severe reaction publicly linked to Moderna's vaccine, which is in its first week of a nationwide rollout.

  • Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas

    A hit-and-run driver struck a woman pushing her 1-year-old grandchild in a stroller, putting the grandmother in critical condition and causing the baby to die Christmas morning, authorities said. The child, Amara White, was being pushed on Londondale Parkway in Newark, Ohio, just before 3 p.m. Wednesday when both were struck by a vehicle. The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and died just after 10 a.m. Friday.

  • Trump reportedly wants to 'inflict as much pain on Congress as possible'

    President Trump still hasn't signed Congress' $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, and the clock is ticking. Indeed, it's looking more likely that he'll veto or it, or simply sit on it, unless lawmakers find a way to increase direct stimulus payments and cut some other items, like foreign aid, out of the package before a potential government shut down on Tuesday.While Trump may genuinely want more significant individual payments, he's faced criticism for waiting until after a bipartisan agreement was reached to make his opinion clear, surprising Congress and his own negotiating team led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in the process. One source briefed by White House officials on the matter told The Washington Post, Trump — who has been frustrated by his election loss and the fallout from the coronavirus during his final year in office — is "just angry at everybody and wants to inflict as much pain on Congress as possible."Even Mnuchin, one of the few cabinet members to make it all four years with Trump, seems to be on the outs with his boss. Per the Post, Mnuchin was excited about the agreement last week and believed the president would sign it, but was then reportedly blindsided by Trump posting a video last week in which he bashes the deal and its $600 checks."Loyalty and assistance to President Trump generally gets rewarded with humiliation," Brian Reidl, a conservative policy expert at the right-leaning think tank, the Manhattan Institute, told the Post. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com The best movies of 2020 Joe Biden's anti-revolution takes shape What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea?

  • Police at Nashville blast credit divine intervention, say RV played "Downtown" before exploding

    “I literally heard God tell me to turn around," an officer said of surviving the blast. Police also say the Petula Clark song was coming from the vehicle prior to the explosion.

  • Mexico City's COVID-19 'excess mortality' reaches 214 deaths a day

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico City registered 2,664 more deaths than usual earlier this month as authorities fought to contain the spread of COVID-19 that has strained hospitals and forced the city into a semi-lockdown. The populous capital's "excess mortality" from Dec. 1 to 12 - deaths above the typical number from prior years - averaged 214 a day, a government report said on Saturday. The rate peaked in May when Mexico City, with a population of some 9 million, recorded 320 excess deaths per day.

  • China lowers age of criminal responsibility to 12 after high-profile offences committed by children

    China has lowered the age of criminal responsibility for murder and some other serious crimes from 14 to 12 after some high-profile killings by children. The change means that children aged between 12 and 14 who commit crimes such as intentional homicide, or intentional injury that leads to death or severe disability, will now be held criminally liable. Before, they were exempt from criminal punishment, but could be ordered to undergo correctional education. Currently, the age of criminal liability in China is 16, but teenagers aged 14 to 16 can be charged and punished as criminals for serious crimes including intentional homicide, rape and robbery. The issue of whether to lower the criminal age of responsibility came to the fore after a case last year in which a 13-year-old boy confessed to police that he had killed a 10-year-old girl. State media reported that the girl failed to return home from a painting class one Sunday afternoon. The girl’s father said that the boy had tricked the girl into entering his home, sexually assaulted her, stabbed her to death and then dumped her body on the side of a road. Following the killing in Dalian city in northeastern China, the boy was sent to a juvenile rehabilitation centre for three years. There was public outrage over what was perceived to be his lenient treatment. In another case, a 13-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death in August in Shaanxi province by six juveniles, including one who was under the age of 14, according to reports last month. The youngest has been placed under the supervision of a guardian, while the other five have been arrested on suspicion of intentional injury causing death. Authorities have previously announced an increase in the number of juvenile cases being handled by prosecutors. Last year, there was a 5 per cent increase year-on-year in the number of prosecutions of juveniles, with the most common crimes being theft, robbery, intentional injury, affray, creating disturbances and rape, according to a white paper released by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate in June.

  • Top associate of Russia's Navalny released from detention

    A top associate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from detention Sunday and said she was charged with trespassing after entering the apartment building of an alleged security operative who inadvertently revealed details of Navalny’s supposed poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Lyubov Sobol, a key figure in Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, was detained for 48 hours on Friday after a day of interrogation. The move followed Sobol’s attempt on Monday to enter the Moscow apartment of the alleged operative, whom Navalny had previously duped into revealing details of his alleged poisoning.

  • Americans’ acceptance of Trump’s behavior will be his vilest legacy

    Trump has brought impunity to the highest office in the land, wielding a wrecking ball to American democracyMost of the 74,222,957 Americans who voted to re-elect Donald Trump – 46.8%of the votes cast in the 2020 presidential election – don’t hold Trump accountable for what he’s done to America.Their acceptance of Trump’s behavior will be his vilest legacy.Nearly forty years ago, political scientist James Q Wilson and criminologist George Kelling observed that a broken window left unattended in a community signals that no one cares if windows are broken there. The broken window is thereby an invitation to throw more stones and break more windows.The message: do whatever you want here because others have done it and got away with it.The broken window theory has led to picayune and arbitrary law enforcement in poor communities. But America’s most privileged and powerful have been breaking big windows with impunity.In 2008, Wall Street nearly destroyed the economy. The Street got bailed out while millions of Americans lost their jobs, savings, and homes. Yet not no major Wall Street executive ever went to jail.In more recent years, top executives of Purdue Pharmaceuticals, along with the members of the Sackler family that own it, knew the dangers of OxyContin but did nothing. Executives at Wells Fargo Bank pushed bank employees to defraud customers. Executives at Boeing hid the results of tests showing its 737 Max Jetliner was unsafe. Police chiefs across America looked the other way as police under their command repeatedly killed innocent Black Americans.Here, too, they’ve got away with it. These windows remain broken.> Trump has brought impunity to the highest office in the land, wielding a wrecking ball to the most precious windowpane of all – American democracy.Trump has brought impunity to the highest office in the land, wielding a wrecking ball to the most precious windowpane of all – American democracy.The message? A president can obstruct special counsels’ investigations of his wrongdoing, push foreign officials to dig up dirt on political rivals, fire inspectors general who find corruption, order the entire executive branch to refuse congressional subpoenas, flood the Internet with fake information about his opponents, refuse to release his tax returns, accuse the press of being “fake media” and “enemies of the people”, and make money off his presidency.And he can get away with it. Almost half of the electorate will even vote for his reelection.A president can also lie about the results of an election without a shred of evidence – and yet, according to polls, be believed by the vast majority of those who voted for him.Trump’s recent pardons have broken double-pane windows.Not only has he shattered the norm for presidential pardons – usually granted because of a petitioner’s good conduct after conviction and service of sentence – but he’s pardoned people who themselves shattered windows. By pardoning them, he has rendered them unaccountable for their acts.They include aides convicted of lying to the FBI and threatening potential witnesses in order to protect him; his son-in-law’s father, who pleaded guilty to tax evasion, witness tampering, illegal campaign contributions, and lying to the Federal Election Commission; Blackwater security guards convicted of murdering Iraqi civilians, including women and children; Border Patrol agents convicted of assaulting or shooting unarmed suspects; and Republican lawmakers and their aides found guilty of fraud, obstruction of justice and campaign finance violations.It’s not simply the size of the broken window that undermines standards, according to Wilson and Kelling. It’s the willingness of society to look the other way. If no one is held accountable, norms collapse.Trump may face a barrage of lawsuits when he leaves office, possibly including criminal charges. But it’s unlikely he’ll go to jail. Presidential immunity or a self-pardon will protect him. Prosecutorial discretion would almost certainly argue against indictment, in any event. No former president has ever been convicted of a crime. The mere possibility of a criminal trial for Trump would ignite a partisan brawl across the nation.Congress may try to limit the power of future presidents – strengthening congressional oversight, fortifying the independence of inspectors general, demanding more financial disclosure, increasing penalties on presidential aides who break laws, restricting the pardon process, and so on.But Congress – a co-equal branch of government under the Constitution – cannot rein in rogue presidents. And the courts don’t want to weigh in on political questions.The appalling reality is that Trump may get away with it. And in getting away with it he will have changed and degraded the norms governing American presidents. The giant windows he’s broken are invitations to a future president to break even more.Nothing will correct this unless or until an overwhelming majority of Americans recognize and condemn what has occurred.

  • FBI investigating whether man linked to Nashville bombing was paranoid about 5G networks

    Steve Fridrich said he was asked by FBI agents whether Anthony Warner ever mentioned being concerned about 5G networks

  • Filipino mother, son shot dead by off-duty policeman in row over noise laid to rest

    Hundreds attended the funeral on Sunday of a woman and her son shot dead by an off-duty policeman in the Philippines, a week after a video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking public outrage over police brutality. Members of the public joined as relatives and friends in Tarlac province, north of Manila, paid their final respects to Sonya Gregorio, 52, and her 25-year old son Frank Gregorio, who were shot in the head after a row over noise. The shooting, which was recorded on a mobile phone by a member of the Gregorio family, triggered accusations from critics and human rights activists that President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs had created a culture of police impunity.

  • Park rangers cite visitors to Hawaii volcano eruption site

    Park rangers have cited dozens of people who have gathered at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to witness an ongoing eruption of the Kilauea volcano. The rangers said those cited had ventured into dangerous areas to take photos and videos of the volcano eruption that had created a lake of lava in its crater that was 554 feet (169 meters) deep on Thursday. “All it takes is a slight change in wind direction and these offenders could inhale a fatal dose of volcanic gas," said Chief Ranger Jack Corrao.

  • Turkey passes 'dangerous' law that could further stifle scrutiny of government

    Turkey passed a "dangerous" law on Sunday that human rights groups fear could allow the authorities to stifle their freedoms if their work is disliked by the government. The law will hobble NGOs by allowing the interior ministry to suspend and replace group members who are being investigated under terrorism charges, block online donations and enforce lengthy annual inspections that will reduce their capacity to operate. Since a failed coup attempt in 2016, hundreds of thousands of investigations into terrorism charges have been launched in Turkey as the government cracks down on dissent. “Given that thousands of civil society activists, journalists, politicians, members of professional organisations are investigated within the scope of (anti-terrorism law), there is no doubt that this law will target almost all opponent associations,” a group of civil society organisations, including Amnesty International, said in a joint statement. The Law on Preventing Financing of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction was introduced to comply with a UN security council resolution, though critics say the bill far exceeds the mandate of combatting the financing of terrorism. Instead, they say, it will allow NGOs and other rights groups to be targeted for lawful work. According to Human Rights Watch, only six of the 43 articles in the bill include the means and regulations to combat the financing of terrorism. “The Turkish government’s new law on curbing financing of terrorism, with the new powers it grants the Interior Ministry, conceals within it another purpose: that is to curtail and restrict the legitimate activities of any nongovernmental group it doesn’t like,” said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “This law will become a dangerous tool to limit freedom of association, and the provisions relating to nongovernmental organisations should be withdrawn immediately.” The law gives the interior ministry the power to replace members of organisations who are being investigated for terrorism charges, and suspend the entire board or halt the organisation’s activities until a final ruling has been issued. Turkey’s counter-terrorism laws are “vague” and “widely misused”, Human Rights Watch claimed. Local governors and the interior ministry will also be able to block online donations under a measure to prevent terrorism financing and money laundering. Severe fines of up to 200,000 lira (£19,000) can be levied if the online donations are considered to be unlawful, which the group of organisations said will “in practice lead to the closure of many associations”.

  • Dr Fauci says ‘worst is yet to come’ from coronavirus as December becomes deadliest month of pandemic

    ‘We are really at a very critical point’ says infectious disease expert

  • Man wearing Trump mask, Santa Claus hat shoots brother-in-law, police say

    The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities in California said.

  • Widespread outages continue in Tennessee following explosion

    Widespread communications outages continued to affect large areas of Tennessee on Saturday after a recreational vehicle exploded early Christmas morning in downtown Nashville.

  • Militants attack checkpoint in Pakistan, killing at least 7

    At least seven Pakistani security men were killed when a group of militants attacked a paramilitary checkpoint early Sunday in a province rocked for years by an insurgency, a statement from Pakistan's army said. Officials say gunmen attacked the Frontier Corps post in the district of Harnai in Baluchistan province. Senior police officer Shawli Tareen gave a slightly higher death toll than the army, saying that during the exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning, six paramilitary troops and two private guards were killed.

  • China's pace to overtake U.S. as world's largest economy accelarates by 5 years, report predicts

    China is on course to overtake the United States as the world's biggest economy by 2028, the Center for Economics and Business Research predicted in a report released Saturday. The two countries have long been expected to swap places, but CEBR anticipates the pace has accelerated thanks to China recovering more quickly from the COVID-19 pandemic.A year ago, the CEBR pegged 2033 as the transition year, but China's economy is expected to grow by 2 percent in 2020, the lone major global economy to expand, while the U.S. economy is expected to contract by 5 percent. The report also anticipates China will become a "high-income economy" by 2023, though living standards are expected to remain much lower than in the U.S.China is not an outlier in its region when it comes to future economic growth. "Other Asian economies are also shooting up the table," said Douglas McWilliams, the CEBR's deputy chair. "One lesson for western policymakers, who have performed relatively badly during the pandemic, is that they need to pay much more attention to what is happening in Asia rather than simply looking at each other." Read more at The Guardian and Bloomberg.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly wants to 'inflict as much pain on Congress as possible' The best movies of 2020 Joe Biden's anti-revolution takes shape

  • Execution delayed for only woman on federal death row

    A U.S. federal judge has further delayed the execution of the only woman on federal death row. The judge said the Justice Department broke the law when it rescheduled convicted murderer Lisa Montgomery’s execution date to January 12th. Montgomery was convicted in 2007 of kidnapping and strangling a pregnant woman to death in Missouri. Montgomery’s lawyers say their client has long suffered from severe mental illness and was the victim of sexual assault. In November, the federal judge gave her lawyers until Dec. 24 to file the clemency request and granted Montgomery a stay of execution until Dec. 31. Then, the Bureau of Prisons announced it was rescheduling her execution to Jan. 12, 2021. But the judge on Thursday sided with Montgomery's lawyers, who argued that federal regulations bar the Bureau from rescheduling an execution during a stay period. Montgomery’s execution could now be pushed back until after President-elect Joe Biden - who opposes the death penalty - takes office.