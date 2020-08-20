Former Trump aide Bannon charged with swindling donors in private border wall effort

Steve Bannon, a former senior White House adviser to President Donald Trump, has been arrested and charged along with three other men for swindling donors who supported a private effort to build sections of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Bannon and the other men were indicted by a federal grand jury in New York on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection with their roles in the non-profit group “We Build the Wall.”

Prosecutors allege that Bannon, 66, diverted $1 million raised by the group to another organization he controlled and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars of donor funds on his personal expenses. Also charged in the two-count conspiracy indictment: activists Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea.

Bannon, who was Trump’s de facto campaign manager during the latter months of the 2016 presidential race and served as chief strategist in the White House through August 2017, is expected to appear before a federal magistrate in New York later Thursday, prosecutors said.

The investigation into the border wall group with strong connections to Trump allies had been a closely-held secret, and its stunning emergence Thursday — four days before the opening of the Republican National Convention — seems likely to provoke the president, who has accused opponents of trying to create distractions around the quadrennial nominating event.

While Trump has provided almost constant commentary and criticism about a slew of high-profile Justice Department investigations in recent months, a spokeswoman for the president was tight-lipped about the charges against Bannon.

“I refer you to DOJ, this is not a White House matter,” White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said.

The revelation of the investigation into Bannon adds new context to a recent power play that ended in June with the ouster of the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, Geoffrey Berman.

When Attorney General William Barr moved to replace Berman, many observers speculated that as the election neared, the attorney general was seeking to assert control over a politically sensitive investigation into Trump’s private attorney Rudy Giuliani and perhaps other probes into Trump’s business affairs.

However, it was not known that the same office was deep into an inquiry into alleged federal crimes by another senior figure in Trumpworld, Bannon, that also involved one of the president’s highest policy priorities, the border wall.

Berman resisted leaving, despite an announcement Barr issued saying the Trump-appointed prosecutor had agreed to depart. Berman was eventually dismissed, but Barr also agreed to allow Berman’s career deputy, Audrey Strauss, to take over as acting U.S. Attorney.

Strauss announced the charges against Bannon and the other men Thursday morning via a press release. The indictment was returned by a grand jury on Monday, court records show.

“As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction,” Strauss said. “While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle.”

While Kolfage and the other two men charged Thursday don’t appear to have close ties to Trump, several prominent Trump supporters are involved with the organization. Erik Prince, founder of private military contractor Blackwater, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke are all listed on “We Build the Wall” website as part of the “team” leading the organization.

Another organizer of the group, Dustin Stockton, was not charged in the indictment, but said that he and his girlfriend were the subject of morning search warrant raids Thursday. He denounced the action as “political intimidation.”

“SDNY is OUT OF CONTROL,” Stockton wrote on Twitter , referencing DOJ’s Southern District of New York, which led the investigation. “Attacking political infrastructure just before an election is unAmerican. @realDonaldTrump this is election tampering.”

An attorney for Bannon, William Burck, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Berman declined to comment on the development.

Betsy Woodruff Swan and Ben Schreckinger contributed to this report.