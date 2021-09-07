A former aide to President Donald Trump was detained in Brazil under the suspicion that he was participating in anti-democratic acts.

Jason Miller, who became the CEO of the social media platform GETTR after the Trump presidency ended, was detained while trying to board a plane at the Brasilia International Airport after leaving the Conservative Political Action Conference in Brazil. Alexandre de Moraes, a justice of the Supreme Federal Court, sent out the detainment order for Miller under investigation 4874, which "investigates the organization of anti-democratic acts" in Brazil, according to Disclose.tv.

WOMAN WHO MISSPELLED 'MODERNA' ON ALLEGEDLY FAKE VACCINATION CARD ARRESTED AT AIRPORT

GETTR confirmed the incident on Tuesday, saying the group was questioned at the airport before being released.

"We were not accused of any wrongdoing, and told only that they 'wanted to talk,'" read Miller's statement. "We informed them that we had nothing to say and were eventually released to fly back to the United States. Our goal of sharing free speech around the world continues!"

Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, which hosts the CPAC speaker series, said that "the whole world will be watching to make sure that no renegade arm of the Judiciary in Brazil breaches the travel or speech rights of those who traveled to Brazil to rally for Freedom with our friends and allies."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The identities of the other members of Miller's traveling party were not immediately available.

CPAC Brazil took place from Sept. 3-4 and featured communications professional Charlie Gerow and Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee as speakers. The nonprofit events allow conservative speakers and politicians to make remarks across the world.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Donald Trump, CPAC, Brazil, Social Media

Original Author: Asher Notheis

Original Location: Former Trump aide Jason Miller detained in Brazil