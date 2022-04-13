Former Trump Aide Mark Meadows Removed From Voter Rolls Over 'Potential Voter Fraud'

Reuters Videos
STORY: (Marine Le Pen) "Anything is possible. Long live the republic."(Emmanuel Macron) "Long live the republic and long live France." On April 24, the French people will decide whether to re-elect centrist President Emmanuel Macron or far-right Marine Le Pen.
Here's where the candidates stand on three major issues: the economy, Europe and the Western alliance.
First up – the economy.Marine Le Pen advocates for a big-spending, protectionist government.The far-right candidate wants to implement a "Buy French" policy for public tenders, cut the minimum retirement age to 60 for those who started work before 20 and scrap income tax for those aged under 30."As soon as I started my campaign, I integrated into my presidential platform to give back to the French 150 to 200 euros, on average, per month and per household, because I can well see that they can no longer get through it, including the middle class, who today can no longer survive."On the other side, Macron follows the "neither left nor right" motto.
The French leader plans to double down on supply-side reforms he has implemented during his first mandate.The main plank of his manifesto is to increase the minimum pension age to 65 from 62."The only step we can take is for people to work longer. But it must be done in an intelligent manner." 2// Europe
Although Le Pen has abandoned earlier plans to leave the euro, she has pledged to cut contributions to European Union coffers.She insists French law should prevail over EU rules, and says she wants eventually to replace the EU with a "Europe of nations." She has yet to spell out what that would look like.Le Pen would also employ thousands more customs agents to check goods entering France, including from other EU countries. Analysts say that would undermine the single market.In contrast, Macron is an ardent Europhile. He would continue to push for what he calls Europe's "strategic autonomy" in defence, technology, agriculture and energy.Macron has worked to reduce the bloc’s dependence on other powers and sought to reorient the EU towards a more protectionist stance.He is likely to push for more regulation of U.S. tech giants and has said he wanted to create a "European metaverse" to compete with Facebook's."I want a France which inscribes itself in a strong Europe, which continues to form allianceswith great democracies to defend itself, not a France that exits from Europe with only international populists and xenophobes as its allies. That's not us.”And finally - the Western allianceLe Pen wants to pull France out of transatlantic military alliance NATO's integrated command.Opponents accuse her of being too close to Moscow. She has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but says Moscow could be an ally again post-war.In an interview with Reuters, she said would pursue a foreign policy at equal distance from Washington and Moscow."Don't seek to put me in put me in a box, because I don't fit in any mould. I'm a patriot and I do what's necessary for the French people to be prosperous, to be safe, to be happy and confident about the future, and this is through the preservation of national sovereignty, because all the crises that took place showed that there are enormous gaps, weaknesses in our sovereignty."Macron has also ruffled NATO’s feathers, describing it as “brain dead” back in 2019.He has since said the Russian invasion of Ukraine had "jolted it back to life".He wants to make Europeans less dependent on the U.S. military for security, and has pushed the EU to focus more on the Indo-Pacific and China's rising influence in the region.