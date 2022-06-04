Former Trump Aide Navarro Is Indicted for Defying Subpoena

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Strohm, Billy House and Sabrina Willmer
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Peter Navarro
    American economist and author
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Mark Meadows
    American politician

(Bloomberg) -- Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro was indicted for defying a subpoena by the congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot, giving the panel added legal muscle as it probes the post-election acts of Donald Trump and his allies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Navarro accused the government of misconduct during an initial court appearance Friday and told a judge his arrest was mishandled, saying federal agents waited until he boarded a plane before putting him in handcuffs and taking him into custody, even though he had earlier offered to assist the government.

He was released without bail with his next court appearance scheduled for June 17.

Navarro “is charged with one contempt count involving his refusal to appear for a deposition and another involving his refusal to produce documents, despite a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol,” the Justice Department said in a statement Friday.

The indictment is another signal that the department is set on bringing charges against those who were within Trump’s inner circle and comes just days before the committee is scheduled to begin nationally televised hearings.

But Mark Meadows, Trump’s last chief of staff, and Dan Scavino, Trump’s deputy chief of staff, won’t be charged for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee, the New York Times reported Friday, citing a letter from Matthew M. Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, to Douglas N. Letter, the general counsel of the House.

Both Meadows and Scavino -- who were deeply involved in the effort to overturn the 2020 election -- engaged in weeks of negotiations with the committee’s lawyers, and Meadows turned over more than 9,000 documents to the panel, before the House voted to charge them with contempt, the Times noted.

By contrast, Navarro and Trump advisor Steve Bannon, who has also been charged with contempt, fought the committee’s subpoenas from the outset and never entered into negotiations.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in US district court in Washington contesting the validity of the House subpoena, Navarro asserted that the nine-member panel isn’t properly authorized or constituted and therefore that its legislative acts, including the subpoena he defied, are invalid.

“This was a preemptive strike by the prosecution against that lawsuit and it flies in the face of good faith and due process,” Navarro said in court Friday.

Navarro has also been served with a federal grand jury subpoena, which he called the “fruit of the poisonous tree.”

Read More: Navarro Says He’s Been Subpoenaed by Jan. 6 Grand Jury

Contempt of Congress

The Democratic-controlled House voted on April 6 to hold Navarro and former White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with subpoenas seeking testimony and documents sought by the committee. The panel is investigating Republican efforts to stop the congressional certification of the Electoral College vote in favor of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, which led to an attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The contempt charges were referred to the Justice Department. The House previously sent contempt citations to the department against former chief of staff Mark Meadows and former adviser Steve Bannon for defying subpoenas. Bannon was indicted in November.

Taken together, the contempt referrals have posed a major test for Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has pledged to defend the rule of law while trying to keep the Justice Department independent and insulated from politics.

QuickTake: What the Jan. 6 Committee Has Done, and What’s Next

The practical impact of Navarro’s indictment isn’t yet clear. It comes as the committee is now deciding how to respond to resistance from five House Republicans who also have been subpoenaed to testify -- including GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The panel has given at least one of the lawmakers, Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, until next week to comply. But the panel has not been explicit on what it might do if he continues his defiance beyond that deadline.

Navarro has said he shouldn’t have been held in contempt because he might have a right, or even a duty, to withhold information based on a claim of executive privilege, which shields most communications with a president. Biden has rejected assertions that former Trump aides and advisers have any such legal shield.

The Jan. 6 panel said Navarro publicly discussed some of the information the committee is seeking from him, including that he and Bannon worked on a plan to coordinate with lawmakers on a process to stop the certification of Biden’s victory.

Navarro said in a March statement that the committee’s “witch hunt is predicated on the ridiculous legal premise that Joe Biden can waive Donald Trump’s executive privilege.” He predicted that the Supreme Court “will say otherwise when the time comes -- as it surely must.”

The Justice Department hasn’t yet taken any public action yet against Meadows.

Meadows’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a message asking for the status of that case.

(Updates with Meadows not being charged in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Raffensperger

    Georgia’s top elections official is expected to appear before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election

  • 'The Golden Thread That Binds Our Two Countries': Macron Congratulates Queen on Platinum Jubilee

    French President Emmanuel Macron called Queen Elizabeth II “the golden thread that binds our two countries” in a video address on June 2, the first day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the United Kingdom.Speaking in English, Macron said of the queen: “You are the golden thread that binds our two countries. The proof of the unwavering friendship between our nations.”Macron continued: “You have been a constant presence and a source of wisdom for the leaders of our two countries.”Ending the address in French, Macron said: “Your Majesty, it is my privilege to extend to you, on behalf of the French people, my heartfelt congratulations on your Platinum Jubilee.”Queen Elizabeth II reached 70 years on the British throne on February 6, 2022, becoming the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.The queen became the longest reigning monarch in British history in 2015, surpassing the reign of her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria. Credit: Emmanuel Macron via Storyful

  • Peter Navarro argues subpoenas from Jan. 6 committee are 'unlawful'

    Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro spoke to reporters after being indicted by a grand jury for contempt of Congress charges and claimed that the subpoenas from the January 6 select committee were "unlawful."

  • Celebrity candidate Dr. Oz wins Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary race

    David McCormick conceded to Dr. Oz Show host Mehmet Oz.

  • Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro says he'd exact revenge by issuing subpoenas to Biden, Pelosi, and the Jan. 6 Committee if Republicans win in 2024

    "If they wanna play that game, we'll play it right back," Peter Navarro said when asked by MSNBC's Ari Melber if he suggested an abuse of power.

  • 10 Tech Stocks Making Headlines on Friday

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable tech stocks trending on Friday. To take a look at some more stocks that are in the news, go to 5 Tech Stocks Making Headlines on Friday. Tech stocks in the US are under pressure today after Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Elon Musk warned of a […]

  • Navarro plans to represent himself after indictment

    Peter Navarro, who was a trade adviser to then-President Donald Trump, appeared in U.S. District Court after he was indicted on contempt charges for his failure to comply with a subpoena from the House panel investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He spoke to reporters after and said he plans to represent himself pro se because he doesn’t want to be “dragged down into the muck.”

  • Friday NASCAR schedules at Gateway, Portland

    Here is Friday's schedule for Cup and Trucks at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and for Xfinity at Portland International Raceway.

  • Former Trump adviser arrested

    Peter Navarro was indicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

  • Peter Navarro indicted on contempt of Congress charges over Jan. 6 investigation

    Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro was indicted by a grand jury on contempt of Congress charges Friday for defying subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Department of Justice announced. "Former White House advisor Peter K. Navarro has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress stemming from his failure to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 breach of the United States Capitol," the Justice Department said in a release.

  • New York Crypto Mining Moratorium Bill Goes to Hochul

    (Bloomberg) -- New York state lawmakers passed a bill that would trigger a two-year moratorium on new permits for certain power plants involved in Bitcoin mining. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters Says‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutStocks Resume Weekly Losses a

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Says Russia to Allow Grain Exports by Sea

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union formally adopted new sanctions against Russia, including a partial ban on crude imports, and the UK said Vladimir Putin’s forces have gained momentum in their push to capture Ukraine’s Donbas region 100 days since he invaded. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters Says‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsE

  • Peter Navarro indicted on contempt of Congress charges

    Peter Navarro, a former Trump advisor, has been indicted by a grand jury for two counts of contempt of Congress after failing to comply with subpoenas from the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC News' Ali Vitali reports.

  • Chief Jason Salazar: Keeping schools safe takes 'action and vigilance' by all

    In the aftermath of these tragic events, we often learn of early warnings signs that could have signaled a need for help or intervention.

  • Strong Dollar Is Latest Headache for Pricey Software Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Even better-than-expected earnings haven’t been enough to stem this year’s rout in software stocks, and now the sector is getting hit with another headwind: the stronger dollar.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters Says‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get Out

  • Pennsylvania GOP governor nominee endorsed by Trump agrees to meet with January 6 committee

    Mastriano is the nominee for governor after Mr Trump’s endorsement and was at the Capitol on 6 January.

  • Trump news - live: Republicans unleash on Trump, say he could have stopped Jan 6 attack earlier

    House committee member calls Trump ‘guilty as sin’ and a ‘one-man crime wave’

  • Former Trump aide Peter Navarro indicted on contempt of Congress charges

    Navarro is the second former Trump aide to be charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 investigation.

  • Korea Inflation Outpaces Forecasts, Adding to Rate Hike Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneUS Stocks Advance as Traders Weigh Mixed Reports: Markets WrapSouth Korea’s inflation

  • TikTok Helped Reshape Colombia’s Presidential Race, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The social media campaign that propelled a 77-year-old construction magnate into Colombia’s presidential runoff deliberately cultivated his image as an anti-politician to tap voter anger against the political class, according to a strategist who helped devise it. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters Says‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune