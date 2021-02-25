Former Trump Aide to Run Primary Challenge against Kinzinger

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R., Ill.) will face a primary challenge from a former Trump administration aide as the pro-Trump faction of the GOP looks to oust Republicans, such as Kinzinger, who voted in support of the former president’s second impeachment.

Catalina Lauf, who served in the Department of Commerce under the Trump administration, launched a bid Thursday to oust Kinzinger from his seat in the 16th congressional district of Illinois.

“I never thought I’d primary a fellow Republican, but is Congressman Kinzinger really a Republican anymore? He isn’t and we have the proof,” the 27-year-old challenger said in a campaign announcement video.

Lauf said her 42-year-old opponent is a “weak-kneed, establishment Republican” who “cares more about his next MSNBC appearance than the voters who elected him.”

She claimed Kinzinger does not support the “America First” movement, noting his “one in three votes” in Congress that have sided with House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.)

“Instead of being in our fight, Adam betrayed his constituents for a life in the D.C. swamp,” said Lauf, who branded herself the “anti-AOC.”

She blasts her “Fake Republican” opponent for backing the “phony impeachment hoax for a president who has already left office.”

“He said impeachment was ‘necessary to save America.’ What?” Lauf said. “You know what I think is necessary to save America, Adam? Setting term limits for people like you and the rest of your friends out. Six terms in Congress is enough.”

Kinzinger is one of ten House Republicans who supported Trump’s impeachment on the charge of “incitement of insurrection” after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last month.

Others who supported impeachment, including Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) and Representative Anthony Gonzalez (R., Ohio), are likely to face primary challenges from pro-Trump Republican candidates as well.

Gonzalez is expected to face a primary challenge from a former Trump aide, Max Miller, who served in the White House.

Miller has reportedly been in discussion with top Republican donors in Ohio and other Republican leaders since leaving the White House last month, according to Politico. Miller, who is from northeastern Ohio, recently purchased a house in Rocky River, which is inside Gonzalez’s 16th district, according to the report.

As for Lauf, she says she will focus on a number of issues, if elected, including “social media censorship,” “election integrity,” “freedom of speech,” “gun rights,” “illegal immigration,” and “keeping the economy going.”

Lauf is the daughter of a Guatemalan immigrant mother and a small-business-owner father.

This marks Lauf’s second bid for Congress, having run in the 14th congressional district of Illinois in 2020. State senator Jim Oberweis beat out Lauf in a crowded primary to become the GOP candidate, but ultimately lost in the general election against incumbent representative Lauren Underwood, a Democrat, by less than 2 percent.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Adam Kinzinger says the battle with Trumpism has to be fought in public

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., has been the most outspoken Republican critic of former President Trump over the past few months because he believes that in the modern political age, open confrontation is the primary way political parties are steered in one direction or another.

  • Congressman whose family said he was in ‘devil’s army’ for opposing Trump says it shows divides former president caused

    ‘If you haven't experienced that division in your family, this is the best example of it’

  • Litman: Garland's vow can eradicate Trump's corruption of the Justice Department

    Merrick Garland's reassertion of norms, rather than the promulgation of legislation or regulations, is the right to way to fix Trump's catastrophic use of the Justice Department.

  • CPAC 2021 - live: Trump expected to announce 2024 run and Liz Cheney denies ‘civil war’ as GOP summit opens

    Follow the latest updates

  • State GOP leaders are eagerly carrying out Trump's political revenge tour

    President Trump didn't have to punish his critics in Congress — his allies back in the states instantly and eagerly did the dirty work. Why it matters: Virtually every Republican who supported impeachment was censured back home, or threatened with a primary challenge. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Today through Sunday, many will make the trek to a sold-out CPAC ("America Uncanceled") in Orlando to kiss the ring — and trash the "traitors."We're quickly seeing that Trump's true power source is in the states, powered by 2020 success.Republicans picked up 14 House seats, including a dozen they lost two years earlier. They need +6 in 2022.In 2021, Republicans will have full control of the legislative and executive branches in 24 states. Democrats will have full control of the legislative and executive branch in 15 states."Republicans hold total control of redistricting in 18 states, including Florida, North Carolina and Texas, which are growing in population and expected to gain seats after the 2020 census is tabulated," the N.Y. Times reports (subscription). "Some election experts believe the G.O.P. could retake the House in 2022 based solely on gains from newly drawn districts."Democrats targeted nine states to flip control and failed in all.The bottom line: Look at how the state parties are censuring anti-Trumpers. In the eyes of the base, the party thrived under Trump — and see anti-Trumpers as the reason the GOP didn't do even better. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Evangelical leaders condemn role of Christian nationalism in Capitol attack

    Pastors reject ‘perversion’ of Christian nationalism and say they do not want to be ‘quiet accomplices in this ongoing sin’ The scene outside the Capitol on 6 January. The presence of Christian nationalists was evident during the insurrection. Photograph: Shafkat Anowar/AP More than 100 prominent evangelical Christian pastors and church leaders have spoken out against what they call the “perversion” of Christian nationalism and the role it played in enabling the violent insurrection at the US Capitol in Washington on 6 January. In an open letter released on Wednesday, the evangelical leaders say they are speaking out now because they do not want to be “quiet accomplices in this ongoing sin”. They call on all church people to clarify that Christianity is incompatible with “calls to violence, support of white Christian nationalism, conspiracy theories, and all religious and racial prejudice”. The letter, first reported by NPR, notes that the evangelical community in the US has long been susceptible to the “heresy” of Christian nationalism – the belief that the country is fundamentally Christian and run by and for white conservative Americans. The signatories blame that tendency on church leaders accommodating white supremacy over many years. As a result the ideology of Christian nationalism was allowed to flourish and helped to legitimize the 6 January attack by giving participants the false impression that their actions were “blessed by God”, the religious leaders said. The presence of Christian nationalists was evident during the insurrection. Rioters carried signs proclaiming “Jesus Saves” and “In God We Trust”, and crosses were erected among the crowd. A video of the unfolding catastrophe filmed by the New Yorker magazine showed one of the seditionists saying a prayer from the rostrum of the US Senate. He said: “Thank you Heavenly Father for gracing us with this opportunity to stand up for our God-given unalienable rights … and to send a message to all the tyrants, the communists and the globalists that this is our nation, not theirs.” Among the influential figures who signed the letter were Jerushah Duford, granddaughter of the TV evangelical preacher, the late Billy Graham. She told NPR that the events of 6 January had long been brewing. “It felt like this was a symptom of what has been happening for a long time,” she said. White evangelical Christians remained remarkably loyal to former president Donald Trump in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. They voted for him on both occasions by about 80%, exit polls showed. A survey by the American Enterprise Institute earlier this month found that 60% of white evangelicals continue to believe Trump’s “big lie” that last November’s election was stolen from him and that he should have been returned to the White House.

  • Stephen Miller tangles with Florida GOP freshman at House immigration meeting

    The former White House adviser spoke before the Republican Study Committee alongside other former Trump administration immigration officials.

  • St. Francis HS students protest after photo surfaces of former student in blackface

    More than 100 students, parents, alumni and community members protested at St. Francis High School on Wednesday, after a picture surfaced showing a student in blackface. The accusations are that the student was bullying another student who attends the school. A spokesperson for the district said the student seen in blackface is no longer enrolled at the school, but could not comment on whether she was expelled, left on her own or has since graduated. See more in the video above.

  • 'His face was in your windshield': Police skeptical South Dakota AG didn't know he fatally struck a pedestrian

    In more than three hours of interviews, South Dakota AG Jason Ravnsborg answers investigators' questions about his role in a fatal crash.

  • Georgia counties are suing Trump for legal fees following his failed voter fraud lawsuits

    Two counties in Georgia want Donald Trump to pay for the cost of his failed lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the election.

  • Son, 41, dies three weeks after visiting COVID-stricken dad in hospital

    Greg Smith died just weeks after visiting his father Roy, 67, on his deathbed.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • Jared Dudley with a buzzer beater vs the Utah Jazz

    Jared Dudley (Los Angeles Lakers) with a buzzer beater vs the Utah Jazz, 02/24/2021

  • Gone to the dogs: Robert Irwin voices character on 'Bluey'

    Robert Irwin has long acted as a voice for animals. Now he's actually voicing an animal - playing a dog on the popular animated children's TV show “Bluey.” (Feb. 25)

  • ‘Spider-Man’ Sequel Title Finally Revealed By Tom Holland

    The third new Spider-Man movie between Sony and Disney’s Marvel starring Tom Holland will be titled Spider-Man: No Way Home as revealed today on Tom Holland’s Instagram. See below. Pic’s anticipated release is Dec. 17. In recent days Holland has teased the title for fans, and dropped a first look image from the production with him, Zendaya and […]

  • Porsche Working on Synthetic Fuel with EV-Level Clean Emissions

    The hydrogen-based fuel will be ready for testing in 2022, including in the new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car.

  • Sheila Ford Hamp, Brad Holmes featured at NFL’s Women’s Careers in Football forum

    The NFL continues to try and attract women to job openings around the league

  • Lara Trump: Donald Trump will address Biden 'detriment' to America

    Former Trump campaign senior adviser discusses what former president will say at CPAC this weekend.

  • ‘Home Improvement’ Actor Zachery Ty Bryan Gets Probation In Domestic Violence Case

    Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor best known for his role as eldest son Brad Taylor on Tim Allen’s Home Improvement, pleaded guilty to two felony counts in a domestic violence case in Oregon yesterday. He received a sentence of three years of probation, and must participate in a batterer intervention program. Bryan pleaded guilty to […]

  • Who is Ron Johnson? The pro-Trump senator sharing conspiracy theories about Capitol assault

    GOP senator pursued Hunter Biden and ‘Obamagate’ as he undermined election legitimacy