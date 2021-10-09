Former Trump Aide Served Subpoena After Struggle To Find Him: Reports

Dan Scavino, former social media chief for the Trump White House, was finally served a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack after a reported struggle to find him.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, CNN andPolitico both said Scavino received the subpoena on Friday. The document, dated Sept. 23, was accepted by a proxy at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida while Scavino was in New York, according to Politico. The deadline to respond was Thursday, Oct. 7.

Scavino is one of four former associates of Trump targeted by the Jan. 6 committee, which is seeking documentation related to any conversations he may have had with the Trump White House about the attacks. Each of the four witnesses was also asked to appear before the committee for questioning next week.

One of them, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, has already come out to say he will not comply with his subpoena, citing Trump’s claim of executive privilege. Through an attorney, Bannon said he did not have the right to respond considering that Trump appears to be mounting a legal challenge to the committee’s drive for documentation.

Two others, former chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Defense Department official Kash Patel, are “engaging” with the committee, its leaders said in a statement on Friday.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

