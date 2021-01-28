Former Trump aides Deere, Hahn hired by U.S. senator from Tennessee

FILE PHOTO: Judd Deere (R) with former U.S. President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two of former President Donald Trump's communications aides, Judd Deere and Julia Hahn, have been hired by U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty, a newly elected Tennessee Republican, Hagerty's office said on Thursday.

Deere was the main conduit between the Trump communications team and that of incoming President Joe Biden in the transition period leading up to Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. He was the last press spokesman in the West Wing when Trump departed that day.

The Arkansas native will serve as spokesman for Hagerty, who was elected last November after a stint as U.S. ambassador to Japan.

Hahn will be Hagerty's senior communications adviser. She was deputy communications director in the Trump White House.

(Reporting by Steve Holland in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

