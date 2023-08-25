Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell second to demand speedy trial

Just a day after turning herself in at the Fulton County Jail, former Trump attorney Sidney Powell filed a motion in court demanding a speedy trial.

“Any defendant against whom a true bill of indictment…is filed with the clerk for an offense not affecting the defendant’s life may enter a demand for speedy trial at the court term at which the indictment…is filed or at the next succeeding regular court term thereafter,” the motion filed Friday said.

Powell is the second defendant who was indicted in the Georgia election investigation to ask for a speedy trial.

Former Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro has also asked for a speedy trial, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis responded to his request with an October court date, which a judge later signed off on.

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump have since filed their own motion to stop the trial from being moved up and has asked for a scheduling conference.

So far, no date has been set for that hearing.

Powell allegedly coordinated with SullivanStrickler, an Atlanta data company, to obtain breached elections data from Coffee County, Ga., in Jan. 2021. Local election officials reportedly gave the group access to equipment that was meant to be protected.

SullivanStrickler billed Powell more than $26,000 for its work which also included attempts to access similar election data in Antrim County, Michigan, and Clark County, Nevada. State investigators called it “criminal behavior.”

Powell also allegedly tasked people with identifying Georgia residents who could serve as plaintiffs in suits contesting Georgia’s election results.

She is being charged with violation of the Georgia RICO Act, conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts), conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy and conspiracy to defraud the state.

