Former Trump attorney Sydney Powell a no-show for election probe grand jury

A key figure in the investigation into possible criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 election did not appear as scheduled to testify before the Fulton County special purpose grand jury.

Sidney Powell, former attorney of former President Donald Trump, was scheduled to testify Thursday morning, but sources tell Channel 2 Action News that there may have been some confusion over the subpoena, and she apparently did not testify.

It is unclear if there will be legal repercussions from her failure to appear.

According to court records, the grand jury wants to ask Powell about her involvement in an incident that happened in South Georgia in January 2021.

RELATED STORIES

Video shows several people being let into the County Elections Office to download elections data from voting machines and an elections server.

State investigators call it “criminal behavior” and say Sidney Powell paid for it all.

It is unclear when Powell will be rescheduled to testify.

Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is scheduled to testify next week.

RELATED NEWS: