Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen acknowledges submitting AI-generated fake case citations

WASHINGTON – Michael Cohen, a former attorney and fixer for former President Donald Trump, acknowledged in court papers that he submitted fake legal citations generated by artificial intelligence as part of an effort to bring an early end to court supervision of his case.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance and tax evasion charges in 2018, told a federal judge in court papers unsealed Friday that he was unaware that generative AI sites like Google Bard could make up information. Cohen said he understood the services to be like “super-charged” search engines.

The development could be significant as Cohen is set to be a key witness in a Manhattan criminal case against Trump involving an alleged hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump and his attorneys have frequently sought to portray Cohen as untrustworthy.

Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen looks on at court during a break in the former presidents's fraud trial in New York on October 25, 2023. Donald Trump's onetime lawyer turned bitter foe Michael Cohen took the witness stand on October 24, 2023 in the business fraud case against the former US president, accusing his ex-boss of "arbitrarily" inflating his net worth.

Cohen’s admission also showcases how the legal profession, like other industries, are wrestling with the responsible use of artificial intelligence. Other attorneys have acknowledged submitting fake legal citations in briefs compiled by the services.

Google rolled out Bard earlier this year as an answer to ChatGPT, which Microsoft has been integrating into its Bing search engine. The tools can quickly generate text based off prompts from a user, but have a tendency to make things up, also known as “hallucinations.”

Cohen blamed Schwartz, his lawyer and longtime friend, for failing to check the validity of his citations before submitting them to the judge, though he asked that the judge dispense mercy toward Schwartz, calling his failure to check the citations an “honest mistake” and “a product of inadvertence, not any intent to deceive.”

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen submitted fake case citations