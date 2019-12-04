Former Trump housekeepers revealed some of his odd habits involving Tic Tacs, soap, and straws

It's no secret President Trump has some peculiar habits.

Several undocumented workers who spoke to The Washington Post about their time employed by the Trump organization's properties in Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia, provided a closer look at some of his stranger practices, to which they attended.

For starters, he reportedly needed two full containers of white Tic Tacs in his bedroom bureau at all times, along with — for some reason — a container that was half full. His meals were also particular and reportedly included well-done cheeseburgers accompanied by small glass bottles filled with Diet Coke and a plastic straw. Most importantly, no one could be seen touching the straw.

The president has a stingy side to him, as well, apparently. He reportedly used Irish Spring bar soap in his shower, but the housekeepers soon learned not to throw it away even if it had been worn down to next to nothing. If Trump wanted something thrown out, he'd reportedly let people know by throwing things on the floor. Even the discarded items would sometimes come with rules — in 2013, for example, Trump's father-in-law, Viktor Knavs once reportedly picked up (in what turned out to be a bit of foreshadowing) a red baseball cap that Trump had cast aside, but when Trump saw him wearing it on his golf course, he got angry and kicked Knavs off the course. Read more about at The Washington Post.

