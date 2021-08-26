Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump's former acting director of national intelligence, called for airstrikes in Afghanistan on Thursday after the deadly explosions at Kabul's airport.

The twin explosions killed at least a dozen people and wounded many more. Four American service members were killed, according to multiple reports that cited U.S. officials.

"Get out. No more. They've had their help for 20 years," Grenell tweeted. "We must now use technology and airstrikes to protect us against threats to U.S. national security."

U.S. officials said the first explosion was a suicide attack, but they have yet to confirm the nature of the second bombing.

Politicians must be held accountable for the crisis in Afghanistan, Grenell added.

"Our military have done a great job protecting us," he said. "They are heroes. The politicians made a mess."

Tags: News, Afghanistan, War in Afghanistan, Bombing, Richard Grenell, National Security, Foreign Policy

Original Author: Luke Gentile

Original Location: Former Trump intelligence chief Richard Grenell calls for airstrikes in Afghanistan