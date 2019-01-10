Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to testify before Congress in February before heading to prison

WASHINGTON – Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer and longtime associate, will testify publicly before the House Oversight Committee in February, an appearance that could prove embarrassing for Trump.

Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in prison for a series of crimes, including campaign finance violations and tax evasion, is scheduled to testify publicly Feb. 7. Cohen was known for years as Trump’s fixer in legal and business matters but turned on him as federal prosecutors honed in on his business and legal dealings.

“In furtherance of my commitment to cooperate and provide the American people with answers, I have accepted the invitation by Chairman Elijah Cummings to appear publicly on February 7th before the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform," Cohen told USA TODAY in a text message

"I look forward to having the privilege of being afforded a platform with which to give a full and credible account of the events which have transpired.”

Cohen pleaded guilty in August to a series of crimes, including campaign finance violations and tax evasion in the Southern District of New York. Cohen admitted last month that he lied to Congress in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"My own weakness was blind loyalty to the man that caused me to choose the path of darkness," Cohen said during his sentencing hearing in New York. "Time and time again, I felt it was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds."

Cohen said during the hearing that he took "full responsibility" for the nine felonies to which he pleaded guilty – "the personal ones to me and those involving the president of the United States of America."

House Oversight Committee chairman Elijah Cummings announced Cohen's planned appearance on Thursday. Cummings has repeatedly said he hoped Cohen would come in to speak to the committee once Democrats took control of the House.

“I thank Michael Cohen for agreeing to testify before the Oversight Committee voluntarily," Cummings said. "I want to make clear that we have no interest in inappropriately interfering with any ongoing criminal investigations, and to that end, we are in the process of consulting with Special Counsel Mueller’s office. The Committee will announce additional information in the coming weeks."

