Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn calls for one religion in America

Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, speaks to attendees as he endorses New York City mayoral candidate Fernando Mateo during a campaign event on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Staten Island, N.Y. AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Michael Flynn recently spoke about his Christian faith to refute QAnon claims that he worships Satan.

Flynn spoke at the "ReAwaken America" tour, which featured other Trump loyalists and anti-vaxxers.

Roger Stone, Mike Lindell, and Lin Wood are all participating as speakers on the tour.

At a three-day conference in San Antonio, Texas, for the "ReAwaken America" tour, former national security adviser and keynote speaker Michael Flynn called for Christianity to become the singular religion of the United States.

"If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God," said Flynn, who recently talked about his Christian faith in an effort to refute QAnon claims that he worships Satan.

At the conference, Flynn also discussed former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who was indicted by a federal grand jury for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. Flynn called the indictment an "abuse of freedom of speech."

Flynn also said he has taped a segment for "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on what he calls the "insurrection crucifixion," comparing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Pontius Pilate, the man who ordered the crucifixion of Jesus in the Bible.

"This is the crucifixion of our First Amendment freedom to speak, freedom to peacefully assemble. It's unbelievable," Flynn said at the conference on Friday.

The "ReAwaken America" tour features Flynn, other Trump loyalists, and anti-vaxx doctors, including Stella Immanuel and Scott Jensen, who have a history of spreading disinformation about the 2020 election and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues

Other Trump allies participating as speakers for the tour include Roger Stone, Mike Lindell, and Lin Wood.

Flynn also has a history of propagating conspiracy theories, such as COVID-19 vaccines being added to salad dressing, and previously claimed that COVID-19 was fabricated to distract from the 2020 election.

He served as the Trump administration's national security adviser and was pardoned in 2020 after pleading guilty to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about his communications with Russia.

Read the original article on Business Insider