Former Trump official banned from federal employment for 4 years for violating the Hatch Act

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A former Trump administration official has been hit with a $1,000 fine and barred from holding federal office for four years over a violation of the Hatch Act.

The Office of Special Counsel said Tuesday that Lynne Patton, an appointee of former President Donald Trump's who served in the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has been disciplined for violating the Hatch Act by "using her official position to produce a video about housing conditions for the Republican National Convention."

The Hatch Act limits federal employees from engaging in political activities in their official capacity, but the OSC said Patton "improperly harnessed the authority of her federal position to assist the Trump campaign." She recruited participants to film an RNC video in which New York City Housing Authority residents would "explain how their standard of living had improved under the Trump administration," the agency said.

Patton will pay a $1,000 fine for the Hatch Act violation, and she has also been barred from federal employment for 48 months. The news was notable after some other Trump administration officials were previously found to have violated the Hatch Act but were not disciplined. The Office of Special Counsel in 2019, for example, recommended that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway be fired from her job for repeatedly violating the Hatch Act, Axios notes.

The agency also determined in 2020 that trade adviser Peter Navarro repeatedly violated the Hatch Act. And last year, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo received criticism for speaking at the RNC from Jerusalem, with critics at the time arguing he was violating the Hatch Act while doing so. In response to these complaints, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows asserted that when it comes to the Hatch Act, "nobody outside of the Beltway really cares" about it.

More stories from theweek.com
Trump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegations
Janet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxation
Reince Preibus has an 'actual reef' in his house

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court tosses ruling that said Trump blocking Twitter critics was unconstitutional

    The Supreme Court has vacated a previous ruling that found former President Trump violated the First Amendment by blocking his Twitter foes. The ruling was upheld by a Manhattan federal appeals court in 2019, which deemed Trump's actions unconstitutional. The court found that because Trump used Twitter to "conduct official business" and interact with the public that his decision to block users ran afoul of the First Amendment.

  • The White House says it wants to pass Biden's infrastructure package by the summer, sooner than expected

    The Biden administration laid out an ambitious timeline to enact a huge jobs plan within months as Republican opposition to it further hardens.

  • Former Trump official Lynne Patton was penalized for violating the Hatch Act

    In a settlement announced on Tuesday, Patton accepted a 48-month ban from federal employment and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

  • Baseball moves 2021 All-Star game to Denver

    The All-Star Game will be played at Coors Field in Denver. Major League Baseball officially announced the new venue Tuesday after pulling the Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to extensive changes to Georgia's voting laws. (April 6)

  • Father got upset with his 16-year-old son over grades. He beat teen up, deputies say

    A 16-year-old suffered multiple injuries late Friday in his Springtown home, according to deputies

  • Trinity Rodman, daughter of Dennis, credits mother for pushing her to NWSL: 'She’s my role model'

    Trinity Rodman has a famous father, but her mother is her role model.

  • Ben Carson wants to launch a new version of the Boy Scouts

    Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has started what he calls a "do tank" (which is the same thing as a think tank), now that former President Donald Trump is out of office. It appears the American Cornerstone Institute will allow Carson to travel around the country and hold roundtable discussions about conservative values, The Washington Post reports. But it sounds like what he's really excited about is potentially launching a new youth organization called the Little Patriots. "It will be something like the Boy Scouts," Carson told the Post. "But heavily exposed to the real history of America." It's not entirely clear what the venture will entail, but the purpose may be an attempt to counter calls to remove certain statues and monuments in the U.S, although Carson focused on a far more dramatic and severe global example to make his point. "You probably notice when [the Islamic State] goes into a place, they destroy the history; they destroy the monuments," he told the Post. "History is what gives you identity." Read more about what Carson and other former members of the Trump White House are up to these days at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationReince Preibus has an 'actual reef' in his house

  • China cautions Japan as it speaks up before Biden, Suga meet

    China’s foreign minister cautioned Japan against teaming up with the U.S. to counter Beijing, as Japan speaks up more on human rights in China's Xinjiang region ahead of a U.S.-Japan summit next week. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Japanese counterpart in a phone call Monday evening that their two countries should ensure that their relations “do not get involved in the so-called confrontation between major countries,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said. It quoted Wang as saying that “China hopes that Japan, as an independent country, will look at China’s development in an objective and rational way, instead of being misled by some countries holding biased view against China.”

  • Trump spotted with what looks like a Coke after calling for boycott

    Former presidential adviser Stephen Miller just offered a new glimpse at former President Donald Trump's post-presidency office — and Twitter detectives have naturally gotten to work analyzing every inch of it. Miller on Monday tweeted out a photo of himself with Trump in the former president's office at his Mar-a-Lago resort, which The New York Times' Shane Goldmacher took note of as the "first picture that I've seen of the new office set up." One bit that immediately jumped out? Just behind Miller was what seemed to be a small statue of Trump. He has a small statue of himself in his office. pic.twitter.com/k87ePpt6nA — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) April 6, 2021 But there was also the fact that tucked away behind a phone was what appeared to be a soda bottle that looked suspiciously like a Diet Coke — despite the fact that Trump just called on his supporters to boycott Coca-Cola after the company expressed opposition to Georgia's new voting law. He’s hiding his Diet Coke bottle behind the phone a day after telling everyone to boycott Coca-Cola! https://t.co/K2is5hpl7o pic.twitter.com/idDtVtkBeM — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 5, 2021 To be fair, though, after Trump literally had a "Diet Coke button" in the Oval Office, boycott or no boycott, trying to kick the habit might be easier said than done. More stories from theweek.comTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationReince Preibus has an 'actual reef' in his house

  • Hundreds of Transgender California Inmates Request Transfers to Women’s Prisons

    The California prison system has received 261 applications since January 1 from transgender, intersex, or non-binary inmates to transfer to facilities that match their preferred gender identity, the Los Angeles Times reported on Monday. The requests were filed after a state law came into effect allowing transgender inmates to transfer to different prisons. Around 1 percent of prisoners in California, 1,129 inmates in total, have notified the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation that they are transgender, intersex, or non-binary. The transfers have been welcomed by transgender women who reported suffering sexual violence while incarcerated at men’s prisons. However, inmates at Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla told the Times that staff have warned them of potential sexual violence from men who may try to take advantage of the transfer system. Guards said “that if we think it’s bad now, be prepared for the worst. That it’s going to be off the hook, it’s going to be jumping,” inmate Tomiekia Johnson told the Times. “They say we’re going to need a facility that’s going to be like a maternity ward. They say we’re going to have an inmate program where inmates become nannies.” Nina McQueen, a transgender woman and inmate at Mule Creek , said she had helped prison staff identify male inmates who attempted to transfer to women’s facilities by pretending to be transgender. “They wanted me in a confidential setting to tell them who is transgender and who is not, so they can block some of these guys from going to the women’s prison,” McQueen said. “I told him I don’t have a problem with it….We feel they’re climbing our backs.” The California initiative to consider transfer requests from transgender inmates was passed in part to align the state with the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act of 2003. The law requires prison agencies to decide on a case-by-case basis whether to transfer inmates based on their sexual or gender identity. Other states including Massachusetts and Connecticut have legislation similar to California’s allowing inmate transfers. The first such transfer took place in 2019, after a transgender woman jailed in Massachusetts sued the state in order to be placed in a women’s prison. “It’s a hugely important development,” the woman’s lawyer Jennifer L. Levi, director of the Transgender Rights Project at the GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, told the Boston Globe at the time. “Transgender women can and need to be integrated into women’s facilities and doing so is not just required, but appropriate.”

  • Democrats Running Out Of Time To Undo Trump Regulations

    Democrats still haven't used the Congressional Review Act to undo Trump regulations.

  • McConnell warns corporate America to 'stay out of politics' — but says donations are OK

    The Senate minority leader said corporations "have a right to participate in a political process" but should do so without alienating "an awful lot of people."

  • 'A complete ripoff': Campaign finance experts puzzled and stunned by Trump camp's reported 'money bomb' ploy

    "I've never seen anything like this in campaign fundraising," one of the best-known advocates in the US told Insider of the Trump campaign's tactics.

  • White House refutes that Colorado election laws are similar to Georgia’s

    Following Major League Baseball's pulling its All-Star Game out of Atlanta over the state’s new voting law, the White House denied that election regulations in Colorado, to where the game was moved, are akin to Georgia's.

  • Roger Goodell responds to Georgia voting legislation in memo to NFL employees

    Goodell affirmed the NFL's commitment to voting rights in a memo sent to league employees.

  • A judge temporarily blocked an Ohio law requiring aborted remains be buried or cremated from taking effect

    The law, requiring fetal remains to be cremated or buried, was signed in December by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine before pro-choice groups sued to block it.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny moved to sick ward, tested for coronavirus - Izvestia

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved to a sick ward with symptoms of a respiratory illness and has been tested for the coronavirus, the Izvestia newspaper reported on Monday, after he said he had a high temperature and cough. Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin who declared a hunger strike last week and accused prison staff of denying him proper treatment for acute back and leg pain, alleged earlier there was a tuberculosis outbreak in his ward. The 44-year-old politician whose release the West has demanded said three people from his ward had been hospitalised with tuberculosis and joked darkly that catching the disease might offer him relief from his other ailments.

  • Vaccine passports won't be federally mandated in the US, but you might need one for international travel. Here's what it could look like.

    Vaccine passports may look like airline boarding passes that you scan before you fly, and show that you've received the COVID-19 vaccination.

  • Canada's hospitals deploy artificial lungs, scramble for staff as COVID-19 hits younger patients

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Younger Canadians are bearing the brunt of the nation's latest COVID-19 surge, creating growing demand for artificial lungs and a struggle to maintain staffing in critical care units as hospitals make last-ditch efforts to save patients. Treatment with artificial lungs, known as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, is much more likely to be deployed for patients under age 65, explained Marcelo Cypel, surgical director for the extracorporeal life support program at Toronto's University Health Network (UHN). Last week, there were a record 19 ECMO patients at UHN, 17 of them with severe COVID-19.

  • Canadian dollar pulls back from two-week high ahead of trade data

    TORONTO (Reuters) -The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as concern rose about Canada's third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and investors awaited domestic economic data that could offer clues on the Bank of Canada's policy outlook. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2573 to the greenback, or 79.54 U.S. cents, having pulled back from its strongest level since March 22 on Monday at 1.2497. Canada's trade report for February is due on Wednesday, while the March employment report is due on Friday.