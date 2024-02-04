Former Trump official Mike Gill dies after being shot during Washington DC carjacking incident

Former President Trump administration member Mike Gill recently died from injuries he sustained after he was carjacked in Washington, D.C., Fox News has learned.

Gill, who served as chief of staff at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), was sitting in his vehicle on Monday night, when a suspect entered his car and shot him. The incident happened in the 900 block of K Street NW at around 5:45 p.m.

Police have identified the suspect as Artell Cunningham, 28. Authorities say that Cunningham tried stealing another vehicle around an hour later, and then approached others and demanded their keys.

One of those people was Alberto Vasquez, Jr., 35, who Cunningham is accused of shooting and killing in a carjacking at 3rd and N Streets Northeast. Cunningham was later shot and killed by law enforcement.

Gill's wife, Kristina, broke the news of her husband's death to FOX 5 DC.

Mike Gill, a former Trump administration official, passed away from his injuries.

"It is with profound sadness that I wish to inform the community of the passing of my husband, Mike Gill," Kristina said in a statement. "His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled."

"In this time of grief, we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to offer condolences and assistance."

At the time of his death, Gill was working as a senior vice president for Capital Markets at the Housing Policy Council, a nonprofit. He is remembered as a beloved father, husband and friend.

Former CFTC chairman Christopher Giancarlo called Gill "one of the most wonderful, honest, earnest, and open-hearted persons on this earth."

The alleged carjacker went on rampage throughout Washington D.C. on Monday, Jan. 29.

"His life reflects everything that is good and right and true," Giancarlo told FOX 5. "Words cannot express the tragedy of the loss of this fine man, colleague, and cherished friend. He will be sorely missed and long remembered."

Carjacking incidents in Washington, D.C., have notoriously risen in recent years, prompting frustration and concern from law-abiding residents. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was carjacked at gunpoint in October.

In November 2023, D.C. police recorded 250 homicides from January through November — the highest numbers the city had seen since 2003. During the same time period, 908 carjackings had been recorded and 77% involved firearms.

In December, a 17-year-old named Devonta Lynch was charged with armed carjacking after he allegedly stole an FBI agent's car.

The Metropolitan Police Department reports that 53 carjackings have been reported since the new year.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department's website, 53 carjackings have been reported since Jan. 1, and 53% of the incidents involved guns. Only 10 of the cases have been closed.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten, Audrey Conklin and Landon Mion contributed to this report.





