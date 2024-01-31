Former Trump official Mike Gill critically wounded in D.C. crime spree that also left young father dead

Mike Gill, a former federal official in the Trump administration, was critically wounded during a violent crime spree in Washington D.C. earlier this week, which also left a father-of-two dead.

Violence broke out in the nation’s capital on Monday around 5:45 p.m., when an armed assailant entered a vehicle parked in the 900 block of K Street NW, and then shot its driver, according to a press release from D.C. police. He was rushed to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries” and was listed in “very critical condition” as of late Tuesday, WTOP reported.

While police did not release the victim’s name, a family spokesperson later confirmed Gill was the person inside the vehicle when the attempted carjacking occurred. A married father of three, Gill served from 2016 to 2019 as chief of staff to J. Christopher Giancarlo, then the chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. He also served on the D.C. Board of Elections until last year, WJLA reported.

“Whether it’s through his infectious laughter, his genuine concern for others, or his innate ability to find common ground, Mike is a catalyst for unity and friendship,” a family spokesperson said in a statement to the news station. “The most important thing about Mike that all of his friends know is how much he loves his family and how proud he is of his three children.”

The attack on Gill was only the first in a series of violent incidents in the D.C. area Monday night through Tuesday morning. In the immediate aftermath, the suspect fled from the vehicle on foot and unsuccessfully tried to steal another car around 7:05 p.m., this one at the intersection of 5th and K Street NE. The victim in that incident managed to escape and call 911, police said.

Some 15 minutes later, the suspect approached a young man and woman by their car — in the 300 block of N Street NE — and demanded they turn over the keys. He then shot the man, identified as 35-year-old Alberto Vasquez Jr., and fled in his vehicle, which was later found in Maryland’s Prince George’s County.

Vazsquez later died from his wounds at a hospital, police said.

“They gave up the keys and, for whatever reason, the guy still shot him and ended up killing my son,” Vazquez Jr.’s mother, Antoinette Walker, told NBC Washington.

D.C. police said the suspect, whose name has not been released, committed two more carjackings in Prince George’s County. Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, he crossed paths with a D.C. police car while inside a stolen vehicle and then started shooting at the cruiser. Authorities said the side of the vehicle was struck, but noted the officer inside was not injured.

From there, the suspect made his way to the 7500 block of Annapolis Road, where he “had an interaction with members of the New Carrollton Police Department that led to an officer-involved shooting,” according to authorities. Police said he was armed with two handguns when he approached them.

The suspect was taken into custody around 4:30 a.m. and hospitalized. Police said he died a short time later.

The series of incidents remain under investigation.