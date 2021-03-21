A former Trump official was mistakenly listed 'President of the United States' on Google, and tweeted a list of joke executive orders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
richard grenell
Amb. Richard Grenell, former Acting Director of U.S. National Intelligence, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A former Trump official jokingly tweeted a list of his "executive orders" after he was mistakenly listed as the president on Google's search results, according to screenshots captured by The Guardian.

Richard Grenell's office title briefly said "President of the United States since 2021" in the right-hand information box. The error was apparently corrected on Saturday, and Grenell's title was accurately listed as "Former Acting Director of the United States National Intelligence." It's unclear how long the incorrect title was visible.

In light of the mishap, Grenell joked that he would announce "a plethora of Executive Orders" on his Twitter Saturday. He added that he "will run up the stairs without tripping" - a dig at President Joe Biden, who tripped on the stairs of Air Force One earlier this week.

In a few tweets, Grenell laid out his joke executive orders, including "an LNG terminal to be built ASAP on the West Coast of the United States (preferably in California)."

He continued: "I hereby order multiple desalinization plants to be built in California. And I also hereby order new Nuclear power plants to be built in California."

He also took a jab at Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, tweeting, "Oh, and Eric Swalwell hereby loses his security clearance." Swalwell has been under scrutiny by Republicans over his previous interactions with an alleged Chinese spy, though Swalwell has said he hasn't spoken to her in six years and cut off contact after intelligence officials raised concerns about her.

Grenell, a Republican, was the former acting director of national intelligence and ambassador to Germany, appointed under President Donald Trump. In Grenell's speech last month at the Conservative Political Action Conference, he hinted at a future run for governor of California.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Germany's Greens vow to scrap Russian gas pipeline after election

    Germany's Greens have enshrined in their election programme plans to abolish the contested Nord Stream 2 pipeline to ship Russian gas to Europe's biggest economy, creating a hurdle to a potential alliance with the conservatives. Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, who have backed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline opposed by the United States, are leading in polls ahead of September elections and are seen as most likely to seek a coalition with the ecologist Greens that are forecast to come second.

  • Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter co-signs Justin Bieber's 'Justice' album despite backlash

    Justin Bieber's "Justice" gets support by Bernice King before sparking criticism after its release for using clips of Martin Luther King speeches

  • NASCAR live updates: Justin Allgaier fends off Martin Truex Jr. for Xfinity win at Atlanta

    The NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series race today at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Europe braces for nightmare Easter as third Covid wave takes hold of continent

    Europe is bracing for a third wave of coronavirus forcing Italy to ban holiday travel, France into lockdown and Germany to consider breaking away from the EU’s vaccination program to buy Russian vaccines. Germany was expected to extend its shutdown as highly contagious variants of the virus took hold and wiped out last month’s progress in containing the pandemic in the EU’s largest and richest country. Meanwhile Emmanuel Macron was under fire after France imposed a month-long shutdown in Paris and the north of the country in a humiliating U-turn for a French President who hoped to kickstart a recovery in the Eurozone’s second largest economy before elections next year. His decision, which affects a third of the population, some 21 million people, sparked an exodus from the French capital with trains and planes swamped as Parisians escaped before rules restricting movement beyond 10km from home came into force.

  • Ex-Trump aide tweets 'executive orders' after Google lists him as president

    Google describes Richard Grenell, ex-intelligence chief and possible candidate for California governor, as ‘president since 2021’ Richard Grenell, who also served as a diplomat in Trump’s administration, during a press conference with Kosovo’s prime minister in Pristina in September. Photograph: Armend Nimani/AFP/Getty Images Richard Grenell, a former acting director of national intelligence turned potential Republican candidate for governor of California, gleefully seized on an error by Google on Saturday, promising “a plethora of executive orders” after the search giant listed him as “President of the United States since 2021”. The former Trump aide also took a low shot at the actual president, Joe Biden, tweeting: “I will run up the stairs without tripping.” Biden stumbled dramatically on Friday, as he climbed the stairs to Air Force One. On Saturday, before noticing his accidental promotion by Google, Grenell complained about media coverage of Biden’s fall including criticism of Donald Trump Jr’s decision to tweet a gif showing his father knocking Biden over with a golf ball. “Washington DC types are killing humour and laughter,” Grenell claimed. Few Democrats or Washington officials found much to laugh about in Grenell’s time as acting director of national intelligence. In February last year, one unnamed former official told Vanity Fair his appointment “clearly, unambiguously” represented “the politicisation of intelligence” and said the former ambassador to Germany was Trump’s “guardian against fact”. In the event, Grenell filled the role for three months before being replaced by John Ratcliffe, a former congressman many observers thought similarly unqualified and inappropriately partisan. Google says Rick Grenell is president. Photograph: Google On Saturday, Grenell’s first tweeted “executive orders” as the Google-anointed president, if not the actual one, included the demand that a liquid natural gas terminal “be built ASAP on the west coast of the United States (preferably in California)” and that “multiple desalinisation plants [and] new nuclear power plants be built in California”. “Oh,” he added, “and Eric Swalwell hereby loses his security clearance.” Swalwell, a California Democrat who briefly ran for the presidential nomination in 2020, was a House manager in Trump’s second impeachment trial. Republicans have sought unsuccessfully to remove him from the House intelligence committee, over reports of links to a suspected Chinese spy. By lunchtime on the east coast on Saturday, Google had fixed its mistake. Grenell seems more likely to run for state than national office. Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, is the subject of a recall attempt. In February, Grenell was reported to have discussed a run with Trump. Speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida, Grenell said: “And of course, if a public official is still failing to deliver on their promises, and if you can’t limit their term or recall them in time, there’s always one other option. You can run against them yourself.”

  • What we know about VCU's COVID outbreak, NCAA's decision to cancel March Madness game

    Why did VCU-Oregon have to be called off? Who made the decision? What does it mean for the rest of the NCAA men's basketball tournament?

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • Sam Burgess: Ex-Rugby League star's intimidation conviction quashed

    Ex-England captain Sam Burgess denies he intimidated his former father-in-law in Australia.

  • 8th break-in in Newton reported

    Another break-in was reported in Newton overnight.

  • George W Bush says he was left ‘sick to stomach’ by Capitol riots

    ‘I’m still disturbed when I think about it’

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • Exclusive: Europe's stance on AstraZeneca jab is irresponsible, says vaccine tsar

    The UK's vaccine tsar has condemned Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel as "completely irresponsible" for undermining the AstraZeneca vaccine, amid fears the EU jabs fiasco has fuelled a third Covid wave that could spread to Britain. In her first major interview, Kate Bingham, the former head of the Government's vaccine taskforce, accused the French president and German chancellor of encouraging anti-vaxxers after both cast doubt on the efficacy of the vaccine, developed by British scientists. Just 12 per cent of the EU population has been vaccinated, and more than half the bloc's stockpile of around 15 million AstraZeneca jabs remains unused. Both France and Germany are experiencing third Covid waves, with Paris and other areas of France being locked down for a month. Asked whether she was frustrated by the leaders of those countries undermining the AstraZeneca vaccine, Ms Bingham told The Telegraph Magazine: "If I was sitting in those countries, I would not be happy to have leaders that are undermining a vaccine that could actually protect. "The data is coming through every day showing how effective it is in the older people. It's not good from a vaccine hesitancy perspective. "The UK's done really well because we've had astonishingly high take-up, whereas if you've got leaders basically saying: 'I'm not taking that vaccine' it's completely irresponsible. There's no other word for it, actually."

  • 'It's become a tinder': Miami Beach declares state of emergency for entertainment district due to spring breakers

    Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of spring breakers who have inundated the city.

  • A man was arrested after he verbally assaulted, pepper-sprayed an Asian gas station owner because the suspect wanted to pay in all coins

    "The guy had pulled out his pepper spray and he had shot my face, arms. I ended up going to the ER to get taken care of," the owner told KGO.

  • A father dropped his 2-year-old daughter into the enclosure of an angry African bull elephant at San Diego Zoo

    The unidentified 25-year-old lost his grip on his 2-year-old daughter while trying to climb out of the enclosure, but both escaped uninjured.

  • Miami Beach declares spring break emergency

    The city will impose an 8 p.m. curfew in the South Beach entertainment district.

  • 'Spoiled, ungrateful millionaires:' Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview divides Britons and Americans

    "This interview has removed all remaining sympathy I had for the couple," one English man said.

  • Why Europe's AstraZeneca vaccine fumble could be bad news for the U.S.

    The confusing episode over AstraZeneca inoculations, which were temporarily suspended in Germany and other European countries, may have a ripple effect, clouding the vaccination issue not just for EU citizens but for at least some Americans.

  • Mar-a-Lago Hosted Wild Parties Just Before Its COVID Outbreak. And It’s Not Stopping.

    InstagramDonald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak. But that doesn’t mean the parties stop.On Sunday, the club will host a 500-person fundraiser for a childrens’ charity—complete with vintage cars, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and “everybody playing by the pool,” according to Palm Beach realtor Valentina Aved, who helped organize the event.The $375-a-head, invite-only party benefitting Place of Hope is sold out, Aved says, and nobody seems concerned about the outbreak.“It will be a very exciting event. The most beautiful cars, people, good friends,” she told The Daily Beast. The charity’s Instagram likewise promised “hundreds of historic cars on display, live entertainment, a fashion show, brunch and more!” It does not mention coronavirus precautions. The party’s website references “sanitization stations” and “room for social distancing” once.The event will be held outdoors after multiple infections forced the club’s dining room and beachside venue to close. In an email to members, first reported by the Associated Press, Mar-a-Lago said, “some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19” but promised “all appropriate response measures” were being taken. Affected areas were being sanitized and some workers were quarantining, but banquet and event services remain open, it said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentina Deva (@realtorvalentina) Aved, who goes by Valentina Deva on Instagram, told The Daily Beast that two kitchen staff members had tested positive. She was at Mar-a-Lago last week during two wild fundraiser events put on for a dog charity, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, chaired by Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump. Usually the annual gala—almost always held at Trump properties—attracts at least 800 people, but, due to COVID-19, organizers split the event into two bashes of about 500 people across two days.Aved insisted everyone wore masks and tried their best to social distance—“maybe not six feet, but at least three feet apart”—in the Grand Ballroom.But dozens of photos and videos from the event show almost no attendees wearing masks, and women screaming and crowding around one another to take photos.In one video from the event posted by Miami philanthropist Angela Bird, a topless male model walked down a catwalk as mask-less woman screamed and cheered at nearby tables.The events, complete with dog shows and an auction, reportedly raised $1.4 million. Neither Place of Hope, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, nor Mar-a-Lago responded to The Daily Beast’s request for comment about precautions taken. Instagram/Angela Birdman Bird, who is on the charity’s board of directors, told The Daily Beast she hadn’t heard of “one single person who has tested positive from attending that event.” She said masks were given out upon entry, and everyone was asked to wear them until seated.Lara Trump attended the fundraiser as well. Donald Trump himself showed up midway through, telling the crowd he heard their raucous noises from the golf course and came to “check out what you are doing,” according to Aved.Trump was seen hugging people as a mostly mask-free crowd took photos and chanted, “We love you, we love you.”In other videos from the past week, Melania Trump was seen joining her husband in a dining area, mobbed by more mask-free patrons.The former first family moved to Mar-a-Lago permanently after leaving the White House in January. Donald and Melania were there on Friday preparing for their son Barron’s 15th birthday when the outbreak became public, according to CNN. View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Vinci (@vanessavincistyle) View this post on Instagram A post shared by @michaelsolakiewicz Aved said she checked up on her friends in light of the club’s positive cases. Some had returned to Miami, others to New York, where incoming travelers are supposed to quarantine or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. None of them were feeling ill, she said. Florida state Rep. Omari Hardy, a Democrat, asked Palm Beach County to shut down Mar-a-Lago in January after a New Year’s Eve bash there attracted hundreds of mask-less partygoers. The county sent a stern letter to the club warning that it had violated county codes and could be fined $15,000. Hardy said the Florida House had passed a COVID-19 liability bill that will give businesses like Mar-a-Lago immunity despite irresponsible behavior. He tweeted Friday night: “The workers don’t deserve this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.