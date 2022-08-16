Former Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg expected to plead guilty in tax fraud case

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has reached an agreement with prosecutors and is expected to enter a guilty plea in a criminal tax fraud case that has also ensnared former President Donald Trump's company, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

Weisselberg is not expected to provide information about Trump or the company as part of the deal, under which prosecutors will recommend a five month prison sentence.

The New York Times and New York Daily News were first to report news of the agreement.

Weisselberg and the company had asked New York County Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan to dismiss all 15 criminal fraud and tax evasion charges against them. Merchan denied their motions on Aug. 12, leaving in place all charges against Weisselberg, and all but one against the company.

Attorneys for Weisselberg and a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment.

Jury selection for a trial was scheduled to begin on Oct. 24. While the agreement will spare Weisselberg a criminal trial, the Trump Organization has not reached a similar deal and jury selection remains scheduled.

The Trump Organization was accused in July 2021 of providing executives with lavish untaxed perks, which prosecutors called "indirect employee compensation." Weisselberg, a 75-year-old who had been at Trump's side at the company for decades, was accused of receiving $1.7 million in perks, including an apartment and car.

