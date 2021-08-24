Former Trump Pentagon chief says U.S. troop withdrawal date from Afghanistan was never fixed

Chris Miller, the Trump administration's last acting defense secretary, told CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" Monday evening that there was never a concrete date to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Why it matters: Former President Trump has said President Biden should have stuck to his May 1 deadline. But Miller told CNN's Chris Cuomo that there was always the provision for officials to "move the goal posts" on the date if required.

Former acting Secretary of Defense for Pres. Trump, Christopher Miller, says the US always intended to keep the option to change the withdrawal date if needed



“We felt we had the ability to move the goal posts if we needed to on that one, in a way,” he tells @ChrisCuomo. pic.twitter.com/1FmK3Prr8B — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) August 24, 2021

He said the May 1 date was part "an ongoing strategy" during negotiations with the Taliban.

The big picture: President Biden and Trump have blamed each other for the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power.

Biden is being pressed by world leaders to extend the Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan as countries step up efforts to evacuate citizens and Afghan allies amid a worsening security situation.

