Former Trump Pentagon chief says U.S. troop withdrawal date from Afghanistan was never fixed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chris Miller, the Trump administration's last acting defense secretary, told CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" Monday evening that there was never a concrete date to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Why it matters: Former President Trump has said President Biden should have stuck to his May 1 deadline. But Miller told CNN's Chris Cuomo that there was always the provision for officials to "move the goal posts" on the date if required.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • He said the May 1 date was part "an ongoing strategy" during negotiations with the Taliban.

The big picture: President Biden and Trump have blamed each other for the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power.

Go deeper:

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories