Former Trump press aide subpoenaed in Congress probe of U.S. Capitol attack - CNN

Former Trump press aide subpoenaed in Congress probe of U.S. Capitol attack

FILE PHOTO: Judd Deere (R) with former U.S. President Donald Trump
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Capitol riot last year has issued a subpoena for Judd Deere, who served as one of former President Donald Trump's communications aides, CNN reported on Friday.

The committee is seeking documents and a deposition next month from Deere, who helped with "formulating (the) White House's response to the January 6 attack as it occurred," CNN reported, citing a letter accompanying the subpoena.

Deere was the main conduit between Trump's communications team and that of President Joe Biden in the transition period leading up to Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. He was the last press spokesman in the West Wing when Trump departed that day.

Deere was not immediately reachable for comment.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after he repeated to a nearby rally his false claims that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud.

Earlier this month, the House committee subpoenaed Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, along with two other Trump attorneys.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)

    “We will not be deterred by frivolous lawsuits," Letitia James said.