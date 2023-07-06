Former Trump press secretary: 'No way' Hunter Biden was source of cocaine at White House

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany dismissed the idea that the cocaine found at the White House over the weekend belonged to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

“For it to be Hunter Biden, he left on Friday, he was at Camp David, there is no way, it is inconceivable to think cocaine could sit for a 72-hour-period so I would rule him out at this point,” McEnany said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” on Thursday.

The White House temporarily closed on Sunday after Secret Service agents discovered a suspicious white powder that was later determined to be cocaine.

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Washington.

Biden this week did not respond to shouted questions from reporters about the substance before an Oval Office meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Some have singled out Hunter Biden and accused him without evidence of being the source of the cocaine. Hunter Biden has been publicly open about his struggles with drug addiction in the past, including in a memoir about his battles and his family.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday that West Wing tours were given Friday, Saturday and Sunday and added that the president, the first lady and the first family were away from the White House over the weekend.

"I'm just not going to get into hypotheticals from here," Jean-Pierre said. "Let the Secret Service do their job. It's under their purview. We have confidence that they'll get to the bottom of it."

FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) ORG XMIT: WX103

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kayleigh McEnany: 'No way' White House cocaine is from Hunter Biden