Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham is planning to publish secrets that Trump is keeping from Melania, report says

Stephanie Grisham (left) with then-first lady Melania Trump at the Children's National Health System in Washington, DC, in 2018. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Grisham is the latest former Trump aide to release damaging accounts of her time at the White House.

Politico published a preview of the former White House press secretary's forthcoming new book.

She's reportedly written about Melania's refusal to condemn the Capitol riot, and "secrets" Trump kept from Melania.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is set to reveal behind-the-scenes details of her time working in the Trump White House, according to a preview of her new book published by Politico.

The book's release was announced last week, with sources close to the publication telling Axios that Grisham would reveal unflattering details about her time working for Donald Trump, as well as her time as chief of staff and communications aide to first lady Melania Trump.

And in more pre-publication hype to Politico, an unnamed publishing source said that Grisham had "secrets about Trump that even the first lady doesn't know. Secrets that he doesn't want her to know. They will be in this book."

The Politico report did not describe what the secrets were, but the relationship between Donald and Melania Trump has long been the subject of rumor and gossip.

According to the excerpts, Melania Trump's response to the Capitol riot was a last straw that pushed Grisham to resign from the White House. Grisham was the first top Trump administration official to resign after the insurrection.

As rioters stormed the Capitol on January 6, Grisham - according to the Politico report - texted Melania Trump to ask: "Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?"

"No," the first lady replied, according to the report.

According to Politico, the book also said Melania Trump backed her husband's claims that the 2020 election had been stolen from him, which was her reason for not inviting Jill Biden to the White House for the traditional Inauguration Day tea party when Joe Biden took power.

Story continues

Insider has contacted representatives for Donald Trump for comment.

In a statement to Politico, a spokesperson for Melania Trump said Grisham was motivated by resentment, and that her claims were false.

"The intent behind this book is obvious. It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump," the statement said.

Grisham served as White House press secretary from July 2019 to April 2020, at which point she resumed her role as a top aide to Melania Trump. She is the only press secretary in US history to have never delivered a press briefing, instead choosing to appear on pro-Trump conservative networks.

The book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House," is scheduled for release on October 5.

Read the original article on Business Insider