Former Trump White House counsel Don McGahn doesn't have to testify after court dismisses lawsuit

WASHINGTON – A federal appeals court on Friday ruled that former White House counsel Don McGahn does not have to testify before the House Judiciary Committee in one of multiple, lingering investigations of President Donald Trump.

In a 2-1 decision, the appeals court ruled that the Constitution forbids federal courts "from becoming an ombudsman" who resolves disputes between the executive and legislative branches of government. The decision hands the president a key legal victory and could close the door for testimony from some of his closest aides whom House Democrats have sought to hear from.

"The Constitution imposes limitations on the 'judicial Power' for good reasons. Interbranch disputes are deeply political and often quite partisan," U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit Judge Thomas Griffith wrote. "By restricting the role of the Judiciary," the Constitution "preserves the 'public confidence' in the federal courts."

In her dissenting opinion, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit Judge Judith Rogers said the court's decision "all but assures future Presidential stonewalling of Congress, and further impairs the House's ability to perform its constitutional duties."

The committee subpoenaed McGahn in April 2019 to ask about potential obstruction of justice by Trump during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. But the Justice Department has argued that he is immune from being compelled to testify, to protect the confidential advice that all presidents receive from top aides.

Justice Department spokeswoman Brianna Herlihy said the ruling recognizes that the House of Representatives "cannot invoke the power of the courts in its political disputes" with the White House.

The court's decision overturns a ruling by U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown, who said in November that the president "does not have the power" to prevent his aides from responding to congressional subpoenas.

The McGahn case deals with the Russia probe rather than the Ukraine inquiry that resulted in the House impeaching Trump on Dec. 18. But the Senate acquitted him handily on Feb. 5 of charges that he abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress.

Despite that verdict, House Democrats said they would continue to investigate Trump on a variety of subjects. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear two cases March 31 where House panels are seeking access to Trump's financial records from his accountant, Mazars USA, and his lender, Deutsche Bank.

Former White House counsel Don McGahn listens Sept. 4, 2018, during the confirmation hearing for Judge Brett Kavanaugh to become associate justice on the Supreme Court. More

The McGahn case is one of two the appeals court heard during oral arguments last month. The other sought access to grand jury evidence gathered in the Mueller investigation.

House general counsel Douglas Letter told the judges on the grand jury panel that the evidence could potentially lead to another impeachment.

“That is on the table; there is no doubt,” Letter said.

Megan Barbero, House associate general counsel, told the other panel that McGahn’s testimony could potentially lead to additional articles of impeachment for obstructing Mueller’s inquiry.