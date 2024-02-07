Former Trump White House Lawyer Issues Stark Warning To Joe Biden

Ty Cobb, a former White House attorney to Donald Trump, on Tuesday warned that his one-time boss, the former president, may try to target President Joe Biden if Trump becomes the GOP nominee and wins back the White House in the 2024 election.

Trump responded to a federal appeals court’s dismissal of his assertion to absolute immunity for acts committed while president by claiming in a rant on his Truth Social platform that it meant future commanders-in-chief “will be afraid to act for fear of the opposite Party’s Vicious Retribution after leaving Office.”

“I do believe that if Trump is elected that President Biden could be in danger of retribution,” Cobb told CNN’s Erin Burnett.

However, Cobb continued, “I don’t believe there’s a legal basis for it and I don’t think it would go very far.”

Cobb also slammed Trump’s entire post as just “red meat” for his base.

“None of it’s true,” he added.

