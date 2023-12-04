Former Trump White House official "stunned" at his visible "decline" in Iowa speech

Former Trump White House official Alyssa Farrah Griffin said Sunday that the former president appeared to have lost a step during a campaign stop in Iowa on Saturday. Trump during a rally speech in Cedar Rapids claimed that President Joe Biden "is the destroyer of American democracy" and vowed to "do something" about Obamacare even as he claimed that he "saved" Obamacare.

"It's kind of remarkable, I've been watching the clips from Trump's visit to Iowa and I'm stunned having spent a lot of time with him in 2020 and years before—he is slowing down," Farah Griffin, the former White House director for strategic communications, told CNN. "There's a lack of sharpness in what he's saying and a lack of kind of clarity," she added. "There's another clip where he basically says he's going to overturn Obamacare, but also says that he'll fix it, just complete inconsistencies and for Republicans our strongest case against Joe Biden is the age and the decline that some of us have seen. And if I'm being honest, head-to-head, I'm not sure which is struggling more."