Former TSA agent charged with smuggling fake meth through LAX

An undercover sting operation has landed a high-flying former Transportation Security Administration employee behind bars.

Former TSA agent Michael Williams, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of attempting to distribute methamphetamine after being caught smuggling fake drugs past security checkpoints at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Department of Justice.

In 2020, investigators who believed that Williams was smuggling drugs set a trap, arranged for him to meet a “drug source” and collect the meth a few days before his next shift at LAX on two different occasions, prosecutors said in a statement.

Using his authority as a TSA agent to bypass security, Williams allegedly met an undercover agent in the men’s bathroom inside the airport and traded the backpack full of fake drugs for $4,000 in cash.

After the swap, Williams was seen on LAX security cameras leaving the restroom in his uniform and starting his shift.

If convicted, Williams faces up to 20 years in prison.