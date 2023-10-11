Former Tulare County deputy could face life term in kidnap, torture case

A former Tulare County Sheriff’s deputy who was recently released from prison on a domestic violence conviction now faces a possible life term for his latest alleged actions that prompted torture and kidnapping charges.

The Tulare County District Attorney announced on Tuesday that charges were filed against Richard Ray Ramirez, 49, following a weekend incident, and also include a charge of injury to a significant other following a previous conviction.

At arraignment, Ramirez entered a not guilty plea and remained in custody without bail.

If convicted of all charges, the conviction would be a second strike and could amount to a life in prison sentence.

District Attorney Tim Ward’s office said the charges are enhanced with special allegations that Ramirez possesses prior serious felony convictions, that he was in a position of trust, and that the crimes were committed while he was on parole.

In 2021, Ramirez was ordered to serve five years and eight months in prison, and the court imposed a 10-year criminal protective order, Ward’s office reported. His relationship to the victim was not provided.

The convictions included two misdemeanor counts of battery against one adult victim. Prosecutors initially charged Ramirez with forcible rape and spousal rape, but the jury convicted him on the lesser charge of battery.

Those crimes occurred between October 2008 and November 2008. He was also found guilty of trying to dissuade an adult witness from testifying against him between 2018 and 2019.