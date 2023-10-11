Former Tulare County deputy faces new charges of domestic violence, kidnapping

A former Tulare County sheriff's deputy is back in jail, facing new criminal charges after investigators said he attacked and tortured a woman in Visalia.

Richard Ray Ramirez, 49, is on parole for a May 2021 domestic violence conviction. Here's what Visalia police say led to his latest arrest.

Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the area of McAuliff Street and Walnut Avenue for a report of a medical aide. When officers arrived, a 26-year-old woman told officers Ramirez had kidnapped and assaulted her.

Ramirez was on scene when officers arrived, according to police.

He is charged with three felony counts – torture, injury to a significant other after a prior conviction, and kidnapping.

The charges are enhanced with special allegations that Ramirez has prior serious felony convictions, strikes, and served a prison term, that he was in a position of trust, that the crimes were committed while on parole, and that the crimes included the personal infliction of great bodily injury under circumstances of domestic violence.

At his arraignment this week, Ramirez entered a not guilty plea and remains in jail.

A history of violence against women

Visalia police started their first investigation into Ramirez after Jennifer Hillan, one of Ramirez's victims, reported a domestic violence incident to officers claiming that Ramirez began harassing her in April 2019.

Hillan agreed to be named. The Visalia Times-Delta, as a practice, does not name victims of domestic violence or sexual assault without permission.

At one point, Ramirez went to the Hillan's work and demanded she call the man he believed she was dating, according to police reports.

The situation escalated in June 2019. Hillan told investigators that Ramirez went to her home on the morning of June 4 and drove up to her parked car.

"During the argument, Ramirez struck her three times in the stomach and chest, causing her to lose her breath," officer Henry Martinez stated in a probable cause report.

Ramirez was arrested in September 2019. He remained with the sheriff's department but was on administrative leave until his termination on April 1, 2020.

An amended criminal complaint was later filed against Ramirez when a second victim came forward with new sexual assault and battery allegations.

Hillan said she couldn't believe there were other women who shared the abuse.

"I felt for her," she said. "I was shocked because I felt it was only me for so long."

A Tulare County jury eventually found Ramirez guilty of felony dissuading a witness, felony stalking, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor corporal injury to a significant other, making annoying phone calls, and disobeying a court order.

"It was pretty overwhelming," Hillan said. "It was something I could have only hoped would happen. I feel justice has been served for Richard."

Ramirez was sentenced to five years in prison and was released for time served and other in-custody credits by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

A preliminary hearing conference and bail hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19. If convicted of all charges, Ramirez faces life in prison.

