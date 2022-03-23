Former Tulsa detention officer found guilty on manslaughter charges

A former Tulsa detention officer has been found guilty of manslaughter.

A jury convicted Christopher Straight on two counts, first-degree manslaughter in the heat of passion, and first-degree manslaughter during the commission of a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors say Straight shot and killed a 53-year-old man in June 2020.

The shooting started with an argument between the men at the Knight’s Inn near Garnett and E 11th Street. Investigators say Straight started the argument that led to a physical fight, and he eventually shot pepper spray at the victim.

Straight was previously employed with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. He was demoted and disciplined several times after violating policy and procedures. He eventually resigned in August 2018.

Straight will be sentenced on March 24.







