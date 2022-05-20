Former Turtle Creek resident found guilty of fraud, identity theft in federal court

A former Turtle Creek man was found guilty of fraud and identity theft in federal court on Thursday.

According to a release, the jury deliberated for approximately one hour before returning a guilty verdict for Iklas Davis.

Davis, 41, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy, one count of unauthorized devices, and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Davis was tried before U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan in Pittsburgh.

In the summer of 2017, Pittsburgh and Allegheny County police investigated a series of vehicles that were broken into at different entertainment venues. Prosecutors said the victims reported the theft of their credit cards and forms of identification, and that their cards were used.

Investigators secured video of Davis using and attempting to use some of the stolen cards at various stores. Later investigation revealed that an individual named Terry Porterfield broke into the vehicles before transferring the credit cards to Davis and others.

The credit cards were primarily used to purchase gift cards and electronic equipment.

Davis faces a total sentence of up to 22 years in prison, a fine of $750,000, or both.

