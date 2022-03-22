Former TV reporter gets four years for soliciting pictures of teen

Former television reporter Chase Fisher, right, was sentenced to four years in prison for solicting nude photos from a teenage girl.

ZANESVILLE — A former television sports reporter and track coach was sentenced on Monday to four years in prison for soliciting nude photos from a teenage girl.

Chase Fisher pleaded guilty to one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony.

Fisher paid a girl for nude pictures of herself and sent nude pictures of himself to her. When she tried to break off the relationship, he threatened to kill himself, prosecutors said. He also tried to get her to come to his residence, and asked her to be his sugar baby.

Fisher sent the girl $431 for an unknown number of pictures, according to officials.

Assistant Muskingum County Prosecutor Gerald Anderson said Fisher groomed the victim, who was 15 at the time their interactions started. Fisher was 28. Anderson said Fisher held a position of public trust and influence in the community because of his role as a television reporter and met his victim through that role. Anderson said Fisher knew of the girl's age and contacted her via social media.

Appearing before Muskingum County Common Pleas Judge Kelly Cottrill, Fisher said the victim "did the right thing" by contacting police and said he betrayed the trust of the community. He apologized to the victim and her family, as well as his family and the community. He said he was in counseling and no longer had a social media presence. Fisher's attorney Keith Edwards noted Fisher would no longer be able to work in media.

Cottrill said he had received a letter from the victim, who asked for the maximum sentence for Fisher. He said the letter stated the victim had suicidal thoughts and that she felt exploited, and claimed Fisher knew she had mental health issues.

Following his release, Fisher will have five years of community control and have to register as a tier II sex offender. He will have to register with the sheriff's office of the county in which he resides every 180 days for 25 years.

Story continues

ccrook@gannett.com

740-868-3708

Social media: @crookphoto

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Former TV reporter gets four years for soliciting pictures of teen